Protesters surrounding the White House on Thursday evening assaulted an elderly couple walking on the street nearby.

Protesters followed and heckled the elderly man and woman — who was wearing a “Trump 2020” t-shirt.

“Get the f**k out!” a protester shouted through a megaphone at the couple. “Why?” the man can be heard responding.

A female protester could be seen running at the man and pushing him. The man continued walking, as protesters continued to push him from behind.

He could be heard saying he was there to watch fireworks.

Fireworks were planned to be set off later that evening at the National Mall after President Trump accepted the Republican presidential nominee.

Protesters threw water on the man as he walked and then sucker-punched him, knocking him to the ground, according to videos posted by Daily Caller journalist Phillip Nieto and Townhall journalist Julio Rosas. According to Rosas, there was blood on his face.

Protesters claim elderly man “assaulted a black female.” He denies the charges adding he was there to “see the fireworks.” DC Protesters continue to harass the man as he walks away. pic.twitter.com/hh77M3iaho — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

A man was surrounded by a crowd of protesters near the White House, not sure why. A few scuffles broke out and then he was sucker punched in the head and he fell down. He also has some blood on his face. pic.twitter.com/ZOxCe9XP0m — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 28, 2020

Protesters gathered to protest Trump’s acceptance speech at the White House’s South Lawn.

Police sirens could be heard in the background of his speech.

Other sirens, potentially from protesters in an attempt to interrupt his speech, could also be heard.

