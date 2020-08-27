https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/protesters-stage-execution-president-trump-guillotine-front-white-house-acceptance-speech/

As President Trump gave his acceptance speech for the Republican renomination for president Thursday night on the South Lawn of the White House, protesters gathered on the north side of the White House on Black Lives Matter Plaza put an effigy of Trump in a guillotine for a mock execution.

Video and photos taken by reporters show the protest mob gathered around the guillotine:

Townhall’s Julio Rosas:

A guillotine has been put in front of the fencing near the White House. pic.twitter.com/fxS7jVwCaz — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 28, 2020

The Daily Caller’s Jordy Lancaster:

they’re executing what looks like a donald trump doll in a makeshift guillotine pic.twitter.com/oiGKp6GHGO — Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) August 28, 2020

The Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott:

Someone just put a fake Trump on the guillotine in front of the White House. There’s a piece of paper on him that says “Ticket – Fascist, Rapist, Criminal”@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/zOmQ7DgIo0 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 28, 2020

Jack Murphy Live:

Protesters are holding a ritual execution of President Trump outside the White House https://t.co/CzQAK1Y9Jk — Fiery But Mostly Poso 🔥 (@JackPosobiec) August 28, 2020

