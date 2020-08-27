https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/protesters-stage-execution-president-trump-guillotine-front-white-house-acceptance-speech/

As President Trump gave his acceptance speech for the Republican renomination for president Thursday night on the South Lawn of the White House, protesters gathered on the north side of the White House on Black Lives Matter Plaza put an effigy of Trump in a guillotine for a mock execution.

Video and photos taken by reporters show the protest mob gathered around the guillotine:

Townhall’s Julio Rosas:

The Daily Caller’s Jordy Lancaster:

The Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott:

Jack Murphy Live:

