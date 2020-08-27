http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/23AJryJ9_ro/

Protesters put a guillotine in front of the White House with a doll resembling President Trump in it, as the president prepared to deliver his speech to accept the Republican presidential nomination on Thursday evening.

According to video posted by the Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott, protesters put a piece of paper on the Trump doll that said, “Ticket — Facist, Rapist, Criminal.”

Someone just put a fake Trump on the guillotine in front of the White House. There’s a piece of paper on him that says “Ticket – Fascist, Rapist, Criminal”@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/zOmQ7DgIo0 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 28, 2020

In another video posted by RawsMedia, the Trump doll was seen tied up with a mask over its face.

The protests at the White House came on the last night of the Republican National Convention, as Trump delivered his speech on the White House South Lawn.

“We must never allow mob rule,” Trump said in his speech, condemning the violence and looting in recent weeks around the country in Democrat-run cities.

In another photo posted by Dinesh D’Souza, a paper sign that said “The Palm Collective,” could be seen posted on the guillotine.

The Palm Collective’s website said the organization’s mission is to “connect individuals, networks, and grassroots organizations together to end systemic racism in DC and beyond while creating powerful communities through the power of Collective Action. We are a Black-led organization and are proud to center the voices of our fellow BIPOC members.”

It is not clear if the Palm Collective is responsible for the guillotine display, or if a member of the group simply posted a flyer on the guillotine.

The Left is now erecting guillotines pic.twitter.com/YCfsqFokE8 — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 28, 2020

