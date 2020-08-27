http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zs1gzLHjQD8/

R&B singer R. Kelly was attacked by an inmate in a Chicago prison, according to his attorney. The singer, whose name is Robert Kelly, has been held without bond since his arrest on the federal charges in July 2019.

R. Kelly was sitting on his bed in Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center when another inmate walked in his cell and started punching the singer profusely, according to a report by TMZ. The report added that sources say the inmate attacked R. Kelly because he was angry that the detention facility had been placed on lock down a few times due to Kelly protesters outside of the jail.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau Of Prisons told TMZ that it cannot comment on an inmate’s conditions of confinement or medical status due to privacy and safety reasons.

The site’s other sources, however, mentioned that the fight didn’t last long before it was broken up, and that R. Kelly was examined by a doctor, who concluded that the singer did not sustain any broken bones or serious injuries.

R. Kelly was charged with racketeering conspiracy in U.S. District Court in New York, which alleged that he identified underage girls attending his concerts and groomed them for sexual abuse. The Grammy-winner has been held without bond since last July.

Last year, R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he sexually abused women and girls who attended his concerts. The 52-year-old singer was denied bail in a New York City courtroom packed with his supporters. In April, a federal judge denied R. Kelly’s request to be release from jail due to fears concerning the Chinese coronavirus outbreak.

