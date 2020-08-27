https://www.theblaze.com/news/50-cent-cancel-culture-straight-men

Rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson made waves this week, telling Variety that not only is cancel culture unfair, but it’s targeting straight men who don’t have any organizations to back them up.

What did he say?

In a video interview with Variety’s Andrew Wallenstein on Wednesday, Jackson lamented the impact cancel culture has had on the lives of so many people who have worked hard to get where they are.

Wallenstein asked Jackson if he ever fears saying the wrong thing, getting serious backlash, and becoming a victim of cancel culture that ultimately destroys his business and brand.

Jackson replied that he doesn’t believe he can be canceled because “hip-hop culture loves things that are damaged. It loves people who are already broken from experience.” He said that a rapper won’t get canceled unless he does “something extremely bad,” like “go to jail” or “shoot a girl.”

And then he launched into a statement about the unfairness of cancel culture and how the biggest target is straight men.

“I think it’s so unfair, too, to the people that are canceled. Some of them have worked all their lives to position themselves the way they are, and you’re saying that one thing you said that someone didn’t like [results in being canceled],” Jackson said.

“We’re talking about people who have organizations and — whatever their preferences are,” he continued.

“You a heterosexual male? Traditional choices? You like women?” the rapper asked. “If you say something about someone who chooses something different, there’s organizations set up that start sending things around to get signatures and stuff,” which lead to the targets getting canceled.

Jackson then wanted to know, “As a heterosexual male, who’s going to send things around to tap signatures based on your feelings? There’s no one. There’s no organization.”

“There’s certain demographics that have been conditioned, because they’ve been taken advantage of in the earlier stages,” he said. “They were once inferior, now they’re superior, because we have no organization.

“The biggest target is just heterosexual males in general,” the rapper continued.

Watch the full interview below (relevant portion begins at the 21:10 mark).

