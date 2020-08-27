https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/remy-parody-song-fed-asset-printing/

Posted by Kane on August 27, 2020 11:54 pm

Clem

Endless wars!

August 27, 2020 9:04 pm

joeygirl

Chris, this one’s for you!!

August 27, 2020 9:09 pm

BlueGreen

End the fed.
Gold standard.

August 27, 2020 9:16 pm

NameStar

August 27, 2020 9:37 pm

Founders1791

Cool stuff!

August 27, 2020 9:53 pm

Hong Kong Phooey

We live inside a house of cards while the game of musical chairs goes on inside. And someday the music will stop and the house of cards will fall down.

August 28, 2020 12:31 am

Old Warrior

Do you think the millennials will ever ‘get it?’

August 28, 2020 1:04 am

marqfive

Bring back Glass-Steagall act !!!!!

August 28, 2020 6:37 am

