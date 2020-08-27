http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/DIX98Vp0DgE/

Located in the north of the South China Sea, Vietnam’s Paracel Islands are a disputed island chain illegally claimed by Beijing. China’s PLA has established a military base on the Paracels’ largest islet, Woody Island. According to the August 21 notice by Hainan’s Maritime Safety Administration, the boundaries of the PLA exercises scheduled for this week include Woody Island and the waters northeast of the Paracel Islands near Pratas Atoll, claimed by Taiwan. Wednesday’s missile launch was “aimed at improving China’s ability to deny other forces access to the South China Sea,” the SCMP’s PLA source said.

The Chinese military has significantly increased its illegal encroachment on other nations’ sovereign territory within the South China Sea in recent months. Responding to this on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department announced that it would impose travel restrictions on Chinese officials supporting Beijing’s “militarization” of the international waters.

“[T]he Department of State will begin imposing visa restrictions on People’s Republic of China (PRC) individuals responsible for, or complicit in, either the large-scale reclamation, construction, or militarization of disputed outposts in the South China Sea, or the PRC’s use of coercion against Southeast Asian claimants to inhibit their access to offshore resources,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

The U.S. State Department will also sanction twenty-four Chinese state-owned companies over Beijing’s belligerent actions in the South China Sea.

“In addition, the [U.S.] Department of Commerce has added 24 PRC state-owned enterprises to the Entity List, including several subsidiaries of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC). Since 2013, the PRC has used its state-owned enterprises to dredge and reclaim more than 3,000 acres on disputed features in the South China Sea, destabilizing the region, trampling on the sovereign rights of its neighbors, and causing untold environmental devastation,” Pompeo said.

China unfairly competes with Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, and the Philippines for territorial control in the highly valuable South China Sea, located along global shipping routes and rich in natural resources.

