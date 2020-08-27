https://creativedestructionmedia.com/investigations/2020/08/27/report-deep-state-delayed-trumps-muslim-ban-because-it-prevented-brennans-jihadis-from-entering-us-to-train-form-antifa/

Is This What General Michael Flynn Knows?

We think all Americans realize that what has gone on it the last decade in America was not a natural occurrence. The riots, sedition, push for socialism, immigration of Islamic extremists, etc, etc, did not happen on its own. As we have said, it was all planned, and executed with precision by the Obama Administration and its holdovers in the Trump administration, with the support of the corrupt media, DNC, and Silicon Valley big-tech censorship, to destroy the vision of our Founding Fathers. There is a coordinated psychological operation using military technology being run against the American people, and it’s continuing to happen as we write.

It’s still going on. The Information Operation (now supported with a terrorist army) is STILL going on.

In a piece that references ‘John Brennan’s Babies- Bringing the Terrorists home‘, journalist George Elliason, an American journalist in the Donbass region of East Ukraine, discusses how former Obama CIA Director John Brennan brought Syrian Jihadis, that he trained with American Special Forces, back to the United States to train and help form the ‘boots on the ground’ DNC brownshirts, more affectionately called ‘Antifa’.

We’re seeing the results every night on the evening news.

John Brennan brought the same US-trained experienced terrorists into the US after the election he was working with before the election. Some of those terrorists trained Antifa. Even more, are working with BLM now. They have battle experience and according to the Army Special Forces (Green Beret) trainers consisted mostly of ISIS/IGIL, writes Elliason.

In late 2016 and early 2017, when the US media was pushing for Syrian freedom fighters to get asylum in the US ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration, this is who they were pushing to get into the country to get the boots on the ground.

That media along with coup planners made it the second biggest point of protest during the 2017 Women’s march which included a protest against what the media called the Muslim ban.

According to this 2016 Sofrep article; US SPECIAL FORCES SABOTAGE WHITE HOUSE POLICY GONE DISASTROUSLY WRONG WITH COVERT OPS IN SYRIA.

“Nobody believes in it. You’re like, ‘Fuck this,’” a former Green Beret says of America’s covert and clandestine programs to train and arm Syrian militias. “Everyone on the ground knows they are jihadis. No one on the ground believes in this mission or this effort, and they know they are just training the next generation of jihadis, so they are sabotaging it by saying, ‘Fuck it, who cares?’”

“I don’t want to be responsible for Nusra guys saying they were trained by Americans,” the Green Beret added. A second Special Forces soldier commented that one Syrian militia they had trained recently crossed the border from Jordan on what had been pitched as a large-scale shaping operation that would change the course of the war. Watching the battle on a monitor while a drone flew overhead, “We literally watched them, with 30 guys in their force, run away from three or four ISIS guys.”

Another militia commander came back to Jordan to be debriefed by CIA case officers stationed at Damascus X, the exiled CIA station now located in Amman, Jordan, since departing Syria’s capital after the civil war began. The Syrian proxy broke down saying that he might as well join ISIS — something the case officer had to talk him out of.

Meanwhile, in Turkey, a similar quagmire unfolded. Among the rebels that U.S. Special Forces and Turkish Special Forces were training, “A good 95 percent of them were either working in terrorist organizations or were sympathetic to them,” a Green Beret associated with the program said, adding, “A good majority of them admitted that they had no issues with ISIS and that their issue was with the Kurds and the Syrian regime.” Like the militias being trained in Jordan, the rebels being trained in Turkey were not ready for combat. “It is not in their blood to be fighters. A large majority of them are criminals,” a Green Beret said. Many were foreign fighters, some from Iraq. One even turned out to be a Lebanese drug smuggler.

“The majority of these guys have been coached on what to say at the training site and give cookie-cutter answers,” the Special Forces soldier told SOFREP. They would portray themselves as being secular, but the Americans could tell who the hardliners were because they didn’t smoke (jihadis follow Wahhabi Islam, which does not permit it) and looked at the Green Berets with disdain.

Regarding then President Trump’s travel ban issued in 2017 — In reality, the Syrian asylum seekers were from groups the Green Beret trainers and CIA pegged at 95% ISIS members, supporters, or sympathizers. The so-called Muslim ban put a moratorium on importing seasoned ISIS murderers and rapists into the US.

Since ISIS is running the refugee camps and deciding who gets to emigrate to the US and Europe, what group do you think was going to the US in 2017 from the Syrian refugee camps?

The ‘travel ban’ was halted by the courts for months to allow this terrorist immigration flow, started by Obama, to continue.

Perhaps this is part of what General Michael Flynn knows? Perhaps this is why they are so desperate to keep him from talking before the election…something to think about.

