Well, that was fast. The NBA strike over the Jacob Blake shooting is over:

Jared Kushner CALLED IT:

Well, close. They’re taking two days off of work:

And they want changes made, whatever that means:

A 48-hour protest is what John Lewis would’ve done?

Earlier, the Trump administration’s Mark Short was criticized for saying that the strike was “absurd and silly”:

And then they caved, proving the strike was “absurd and silly”:

