https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/burn-it-down-protests-turn-violent-near-white-house/

DEVELOPING STORY: There is violence on the streets of Washington, D.C. near the White House tonight. At least one journalist and an elderly man have been attacked.

We have compiled a list of videos from the scene below:

A man was surrounded by a crowd of protesters near the White House, not sure why. A few scuffles broke out and then he was sucker punched in the head and he fell down. He also has some blood on his face. pic.twitter.com/ZOxCe9XP0m — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 28, 2020

Protesters chant near the White House, “If we don’t get it (justice), burn it down! pic.twitter.com/urhntweEN5 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 28, 2020

One agitator threatened to beat up the DC police officers near the White House. pic.twitter.com/ksh7mSsppq — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 28, 2020

Agitators are heckling a black DC police officer outside the White House. pic.twitter.com/O8o2RTOLrg — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 28, 2020

On the ground in front of the White House for @townhallcom. A large number of protesters are out here as Trump is getting ready to accept the nomination for the presidency. They’re chanting, “Fuck 12!” pic.twitter.com/a9xeGy3rKf — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 28, 2020

A neutral reporter who’s been covering this fairly from the start just got assaulted by #BLMDomesticTerrorists at the protests in DC this one got upset that he was being filmed if anyone is in the area and can check on him pic.twitter.com/Y1oG1qNQ0e — 🏴‍☠️ 🇺🇸 CRAWNCHEE 🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️ (@Crawnchee) August 28, 2020

BREAKING: Elderly man just punched in the head at Lafayette square in Washington DC [📸@jordylancaster] pic.twitter.com/6ofgEFnBwi — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) August 28, 2020

