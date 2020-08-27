https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/2012-election-campaign-gop/2020/08/27/id/984092

Nearly three dozen former staff members from all levels of Sen. Mitt Romney’s failed 2012 presidential campaign have signed onto an effort to elect Joe Biden, saying they fear reelecting President Donald Trump will cause great harm to the United States and damage the Republican Party.

“What unites us now is a deep conviction that four more years of a Trump presidency will morally bankrupt this country, irreparably damage our democracy, and permanently transform the Republican Party into a toxic personality cult,” the group writes in their statement, which they released on their website Romney4Biden.com Thursday, the same day the president will deliver his keynote convention address, reports Politico.

The all-Republican group, calling itself “Romney Alumni for Biden,” includes staffers from the campaign’s finance, operations, policy, and events divisions, and said in the statement that some are longtime political operatives and some only worked on the 2012 campaign. They also commented that they grieved when Romney lost to President Barack Obama and Biden, but “we never feared for our republic in the way we do today.”

They also cited Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, high unemployment, and other factors for deciding to back Biden.

Romney, R-Utah, is not affiliated with the pro-Biden group but has often spoken out against Trump since winning his Senate seat in 2018. He also was the only Senate Republican to vote to convict Trump in February on charges of abuses of power.

The staffers said in their statement that they do not agree with all of Biden’s policies, but after knowing Romney as a “thoughtful and compassionate man rooted in humility, service, and devotion to his family and fellow citizens,” they “know Mitt and Joe share those same essential, presidential traits — traits that make Vice President Biden the clear choice to lead the United States through this perilous, uncertain time.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

