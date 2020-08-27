https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/27/67740/

The attorney who is representing Covington Catholic teen Nick Sandmann has offered to represent the Kenosha gunman Kyle Rittenhouse pro bono.

Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old Illinois resident, was arrested by police on Wednesday for first-degree murder after he allegedly fatally shot two rioters, and wounded another in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Tuesday evening.

The shooting took place around 11:45 p.m. near a car dealership as antifa/BLM rioters rampaged through town for the third night in a row following the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake.

According to independent journalists reporting from the scene, Blake was part of an armed group that was there to protect local businesses. He was also spotted cleaning graffiti the day of the shooting.

Suspected teen gunman Kyle Rittenhouse spotted cleaning Kenosha graffiti before shooting https://t.co/Cm2t1DFqws pic.twitter.com/lFgz8qh7cC — New York Post (@nypost) August 27, 2020

L. Lin Wood announced on Twitter Thursday morning that his colleague John Pierce had assembled a legal team to defend Rittenhouse, and they were ready to fly out to Wisconsin to meet with the family as soon as tonight. He and his team are currently trying to make contact with the Rittenhouse family.

My colleague at #FightBack Foundation John Pierce has assembled legal team to defend Kyle Rittenhouse. They need to be retained by Rittenhouse family so we need family contact info. They are prepared to fly out tonight. Please DM contact info to me or John at @CaliKidJMP. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 27, 2020

Wood announced the formation of the #FightBack Foundation in a series of tweets last week, explaining that it was being established “to promote social welfare through advocacy for fair treatment of individuals & entities with respect to their civil & constitutional rights,” concerning a number of civil rights violations against conservatives.

1. Surveillance abuse in violation of Constitution & statutes 2. Overuse or misuse of Sec. 230 of Communication Decency Act 3. Insuring basic degree of social order & republican govern’t. in cities & states guaranteed by Constitution 4. Human trafficking & 5. religious liberty.

Wood said that the foundation would also provide resources to aid individuals pursuing litigation relating to defamation.

The attorney has sued a number of news organizations for defamation against his client Sandmann related to their maliciously sloppy and inaccurate reporting following his viral confrontation with Native American activist Nathan Phillips in Washington DC following the March For Life, last year. Both the Washington Post and CNN have settled with Sandmann for undisclosed terms in $250 million lawsuits.

In a subsequent tweet Thursday, Wood noted that conservative writer and commentator Michelle Malkin was also helping with the effort.

“This young man needs & deserves courageous legal counsel who will fight for him. John is ready to do so & others will join him,” Wood wrote. “The fight is for Kyle and for ALL Freedom Loving Americans.”

The New York Times on Thursday published a excellent timeline of all of Rittenhouse’s movements on the night of the shooting.

In the hours before the shooting incident, @KristanTHarris, @RichieMcGinniss and @ElijahSchaffer all interviewed Rittenhouse, who said he was protecting a local vehicle dealership together with several other armed men. He also offers medical assistance to protesters. — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

Rittenhouse walks up to a police vehicle with his rifle slung and talks with officers. One tosses a water bottle to the armed men, as seen in @KristanTHarris‘s livestream. pic.twitter.com/z5LKpvGWe1 — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

To better understand what happened next, we synchronized 6 livestreams, which revealed that there were two separate shooting incidents, about one and a half minutes apart, involving multiple gunmen. — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

Rittenhouse turns toward the sound of the gunfire as another pursuer lunges toward him. He then fires four times with his assault rifle, and appears to shoot the man in the head. — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

It’s unclear why Rittenhouse was being chased or why he was in the area of this car dealership about four blocks away from the one he claimed to be protecting. We do know vehicles in this lot were damaged minutes before the first shooting. pic.twitter.com/7mbLQ3K21B — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

While fleeing from the scene, Rittenhouse is again chased by several people. He trips and falls to the ground and fires four shots as three people rush him. One person appears to be hit in the chest, while another, who is carrying a handgun, is hit in the arm. pic.twitter.com/wy0T26UmkR — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

Police vehicles just one block away remain stationary during the gunfire. Rittenhouse walks with his hands up toward the police, as bystanders call out that he was involved in the shooting. The police drive by him to the scene of the shootings, without stopping. pic.twitter.com/duiec5vm5P — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

We’re continuing to investigate this incident and what happened Tuesday night, so please do reach out if you have more information. Thanks to everyone who has been following so closely and sharing information with us. — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

The timeline strongly suggests that the boy, who was there to protect businesses and care for the wounded, acted in self-defense.

At any rate, a fair reading of the circumstances that led to the shooting would conclude that the charge of murder in the first degree is way off the mark.

Wednesday evening, Wood indicated on Twitter that he would do what he could to help the teen pro bono.

“If there is something I can do, Kyle will not need to pay me,” Linn tweeted. “God has blessed me with enough & enough is always enough. These charges must be dismissed as video clearly shows justified acts of self-defense. When dismissed, accusers should be held accountable & they should pay.”

If there is something I can do, Kyle will not need to pay me. God has blessed me with enough & enough is always enough. These charges must be dismissed as video clearly shows justified acts of self-defense. When dismissed, accusers should be held accountable & they should pay. https://t.co/QKG3b1frwD — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 27, 2020

All three of the agitators shot by Rittenhouse had criminal records for crimes such as sexual abuse of a minor, domestic abuse, and gun offenses.

The 3 shot (2 killed) in #Kenosha, Wisc. at the BLM riot have been identified. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, was the first one killed. Video allegedly shows him chasing teen shooter & throwing something at him. Rosenbaum was a registered sex offender for a sex crime involving a minor. pic.twitter.com/up1VgDyrgZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 27, 2020

The third who was shot (& survived) is Gaige Grosskreutz, 26. He’s a member of the People’s Revolution Movement. He was filmed chasing after the teen w/a pistol. He was shot at close-range in the upper arm. He has a criminal record that includes being intoxicated & armed w/a gun. pic.twitter.com/U9Q3R7pcPH — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 27, 2020

Agitators in Kenosha took to the streets Wednesday night for the fourth night in a row, marching through residential areas, honking vehicle horns, screaming through bullhorns and shining lasers into houses to wake up the neighborhood.

A man encourages the BLM crowd to march through the part of town where the white people and cops live in Kenosha: “Take it to their shit!” pic.twitter.com/4cyIKo01Xi — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 27, 2020

Protesters disrupt the peace in Kenosha tonight, shining lasers and lights into houses along their march route shortly before midnight #Kenosha #KenoshaProtests pic.twitter.com/RhFOtbCJz3 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 27, 2020

” I will do what I can but we must ALL do whatever we can to #FightBack,” Lynn declared in a tweet Thursday. “This is going to get worse before it gets better. We are ALL in this together. Pray for Kyle Rittenhouse. Pray for our country.”

I hear you. I am ready. ALL need to be on the ready. I will do what I can but we must ALL do whatever we can to #FightBack. This is going to get worse before it gets better. We are ALL in this together. Pray for Kyle Rittenhouse. Pray for our country. https://t.co/wTCHUgQcSR — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 27, 2020

