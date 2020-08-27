https://babylonbee.com/news/powerful-protesters-spell-out-love-with-burning-homes-and-businesses

MINNEAPOLIS, MN—In a powerful display of their care for love and justice, protesters in Minneapolis burned the word “LOVE” into the city, arranging the inspiring message with homes and businesses set ablaze by their riots.

Heartfelt and moving.

“We just really wanted to show how much we care about love and social justice by burning this community into a powerful reminder of what it’s all about,” said local protester Jake Hernandez, who had flown in from Portland for the event. “Now, when police and fire helicopters fly over to try to restore order, they’ll be inspired by our message of love and harmony.”

Upon seeing the heart-wrenching message of unity, police dropped their batons, ripped off their badges, donned bandanas, picked up bricks, and joined the protesters in their rioting and looting. “I don’t know how I didn’t see the light before,” said former police officer, now Antifa chapter leader Bridget Morrison as she lobbed a Molotov cocktail into a minority-owned business. “I’m woke to the cause of love and harmony.”

What a powerful message! The protesters were also planning to burn the word “SOCIAL JUSTICE” into predominantly black parts of town but have sadly run out of buildings to burn.

