Sen. Lindsey Graham thinks the QAnon conspiracy theory is “bats— crazy” and a threat.

The Republican lawmaker from South Carolina told Vanity Fair that the group is “inspiring people to violence.”

He called it “crazy stuff.”

“I think it is a platform that plays off people’s fears, that compels them to do things they normally wouldn’t do,” he told the publication. “And it’s very much a threat.”

Once considered a fringe movement, the QAnon has gained momentum. Some congressional candidates have shown support of the conspiracy claims. The theory alleges that President Donald Trump and his allies are trying to uncover a group of Democrats, media figures and celebrities who are running an international child sex trafficking scheme. It also involves cannibalism, Satanism and a secret judicial proceeding.

Trump came under fire after he brought up the group during a press conference earlier this month. He noted that they “like me very much” and “love America.”

Some lawmakers are pushing to denounce the movement that the FBI has labeled as a potential domestic terrorism threat.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who won the GOP primary in Georgia’s 14th District, had endorsed the theory. She has since distanced herself from the theory.

Graham has been a backer of repealing protections offered to social media platforms under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The law protects platforms from facing liability for the content posted by its users and the good-faith efforts they make to moderate it.

But QAnon is not a social media site. Its followers and supported have posted on several social media platform sites. Platforms like Twitter and Facebook have tried to remove them.

In defending his stance on repealing protections given to social media sites, Graham referenced “Pizzagate.” The related conspiracy theory claims Hillary Clinton and other top Democrats were running a child sex-trafficking ring under a pizza shop in Washington, D.C. A man fired a gun into the shop in December 2016, claiming he was there to “self-investigate” the QAnon claims.

“But the pizza owner, under my theory, could sue QAnon for passing along garbage. That’s a pretty dramatic step,” Graham said. “But the only way I know to make people more responsible who run these websites is to allow lawsuits when they go too far.”

