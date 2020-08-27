https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/marshablackburn-tennessee-gop-campaign/2020/08/27/id/984227

Calling out a major difference between the major party’s national conventions the past two weeks, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., noted on Newsmax TV that Democrats did not take the time to thank public servants like law enforcement for their service.

“It was a astounding to me that the Democratic Party went through a week of their convention and didn’t stop and say, ‘thank you,'” Blackburn told Thursday’s “Stinchfield.”

“‘Thank you is that God made you look like you are, that you have it in your heart to be of service to other people, and thank you for choosing to serve.'”

Blackburn’s speech Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention rejected the Democrats’ efforts to diminish police in an effort to maintain what is around 85% support of the African American voting bloc.

“As hard as Democrats try, they can’t cancel our heroes,” Blackburn said in her speech.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

