Even though the names of the Democratic ticket are denying it, there’s an active movement on the left to defund (or even abolish) the police. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, for example, cut $1 billion in police funding from the city’s budget and pledged to divert the money to young people. And don’t forget that Goodyear (before the backlash) had banned factory workers from wearing “Blue Lives Matter” gear.

So who is there to defend the police? Sen. Tom Cotton is doing what he can to draw attention to a Virginia bill that would reduce the penalties for assaulting a law enforcement officer, judge, volunteer firefighter, EMS worker, and more.

It really makes no sense, except to appease groups like Black Lives Matter and Antifa. KRPC in Richmond, Va., reports:

A controversial bill is moving forward during the current Virginia General Assembly special session.

On Wednesday, the Virginia Senate voted 21-15 to pass Senate Bill 5032, which would allow an assault against a law enforcement officer to a misdemeanor if the person attacked is not hurt.

The bill also removes mandatory minimum 6-month jail sentence for assaulting a police officer.

In other words, if it doesn’t result in bodily injury, it no longer counts as simple assault — and yes, it includes judges, firefighters, and EMS personnel. Question, though: Wouldn’t this embolden “protesters” to test the limits of assaulting police officers without causing bodily injury?

They want good cops but keep pulling the rug out from under them. What’s the incentive to join the force if your own government is against you?

