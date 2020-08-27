https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/27/shes-the-dem-nominee-kamala-harris-takes-center-stage-to-respond-to-rnc-convention-recite-pledge-of-allegiance-including-under-god-and-everything/

Tonight marks the final speeches of the Republican National Convention, which will culminate with President Trump accepting his party’s nomination for another term in the White House.

Since we’re talking about Trump, it’s only natural that the rebuttal to the Republican convention would be delivered by the Democrat nominee. However, that was not to be the case — or maybe it is:

CNN, Fox News and MSNBC are all airing Kamala Harris’s speech live. pic.twitter.com/zClXp43oyS — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) August 27, 2020

And the Dems had to make sure Harris made one thing perfectly clear:

After the Democrat convention left out “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance multiple times, Biden campaign makes Kamala Harris say the words in her speech. — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) August 27, 2020

The Harris speech brought with it a few questions like these:

Why is Kamala giving this speech instead of Biden? https://t.co/gd1WVGay1Z — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) August 27, 2020

Where’s Joe Biden? Why isn’t he giving this rebuttal to Trump?? — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) August 27, 2020

Anybody care to take a guess?

Why wouldn’t they? She’s the Democrat nominee. https://t.co/Fz0Pvwvk5x — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 27, 2020

That sure looked to be the case based on the backdrop to Harris’ speech.

Why are they even keeping up with the charade that Biden is top of ticket? https://t.co/M0bgCAXf2b — sarainitaly🍉🍒🍹🌞 (@sarainitaly) August 27, 2020

because shes the one running, not basement magoo — Count Mo (@DrMosesAB) August 27, 2020

The Dems are desperate. They are back tracking. After months of riots they are now saying it’s bad. After taking one nation under God out of the pledge of allegiance, Kamala Harris threw it in her Trump bashing speech. Sorry but it’s too late for redemption. — Nicole Marie (@NicoleLaRosa923) August 27, 2020

Too little too late — Monte (@mchitty61) August 27, 2020

This part won’t surprise you in the least:

Kamala Harris just walked out without taking questions. I only hear *one* reporter trying to ask her a question on her way out. pic.twitter.com/BgYWoV5dMD — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 27, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

