Riots and protests erupted Tuesday evening for the third night in a row in Kenosha following an officer-involved shooting Sunday.

Two men were shot to death and one wounded in Kenosha Tuesday night.

The shooter was identified as 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Lake County, Illinois — video footage shows he was likely acting in self defense.

  • One man died after being shot in the head and a second man died after being shot in the chest.
  • A third man was wounded after Rittenhouse blew part of his arm off with a rifle.

Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha died after he was shot in the head Tuesday night during the Kenosha riots.

At 23:19, Rittenhouse is seen in this YouTube livestream. He’s being chased into a parking lot. While he is being pursued, an unknown gunman fires the first shot into the air.

Watch:

Rittenhouse turned toward the sound of the gunfire as another pursuer lunged toward him. He then fired four times with his rifle, and appeared to shoot Rosenbaum in the head.

A Daily Caller reporter took the shirt off his back to try to save Rosenbaum who had a single gunshot wound in the side of his head.

WATCH (WARNING EXTREMELY GRAPHIC):

Rosenbaum was seen on video earlier in the night confronting the armed men who were there to prevent looting and destruction of businesses.

“Shoot me, n**ga! Shoot me, n**ga!” Rosenbaum (burgundy shirt) screamed at the armed men.

WATCH:

Joseph Rosenbaum was allegedly chasing 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse and threw something at him.

Rosenbaum was a registered sex offender for a sex crime involving a minor.

Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested and charged with murder.

Noted attorney Lin Wood announced he will help defend 17-year-old Rittenhouse and asked for his attorneys to contact him.

