Riots and protests erupted Tuesday evening for the third night in a row in Kenosha following an officer-involved shooting Sunday.

Two men were shot to death and one wounded in Kenosha Tuesday night.

The shooter was identified as 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Lake County, Illinois — video footage shows he was likely acting in self defense.

One man died after being shot in the head and a second man died after being shot in the chest.

A third man was wounded after Rittenhouse blew part of his arm off with a rifle.

Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha died after he was shot in the head Tuesday night during the Kenosha riots.

At 23:19, Rittenhouse is seen in this YouTube livestream. He’s being chased into a parking lot. While he is being pursued, an unknown gunman fires the first shot into the air.

At 23:19, Rittenhouse is seen in this YouTube livestream. He’s being chased into a parking lot. While he is being pursued, an unknown gunman fires the first shot into the air. pic.twitter.com/BSD8rd6ARN — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

Rittenhouse turned toward the sound of the gunfire as another pursuer lunged toward him. He then fired four times with his rifle, and appeared to shoot Rosenbaum in the head.

Rittenhouse turns toward the sound of the gunfire as another pursuer lunges toward him. He then fires four times with his assault rifle, and appears to shoot the man in the head. — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

A Daily Caller reporter took the shirt off his back to try to save Rosenbaum who had a single gunshot wound in the side of his head.

WARNING GRAPHIC The guy in this video helping the man who had just been shot is Daily Caller reporter @RichieMcGinniss. Literally taking the shirt off his back to help save his life.pic.twitter.com/P59hoUDYj6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 26, 2020

Rosenbaum was seen on video earlier in the night confronting the armed men who were there to prevent looting and destruction of businesses.

“Shoot me, n**ga! Shoot me, n**ga!” Rosenbaum (burgundy shirt) screamed at the armed men.

Rioters are getting into confrontations with armed citizens who are out here to prevent looting and destruction to businesses. pic.twitter.com/f65YkP24kG — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

Joseph Rosenbaum was allegedly chasing 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse and threw something at him.

Rosenbaum was a registered sex offender for a sex crime involving a minor.

The 3 shot (2 killed) in #Kenosha, Wisc. at the BLM riot have been identified. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, was the first one killed. Video allegedly shows him chasing teen shooter & throwing something at him. Rosenbaum was a registered sex offender for a sex crime involving a minor. pic.twitter.com/up1VgDyrgZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 27, 2020

Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested and charged with murder.

Noted attorney Lin Wood announced he will help defend 17-year-old Rittenhouse and asked for his attorneys to contact him.

Ayanna Pressley just got condemned to the World of the Blocked. She is no Elvis. And I am not a criminal defense lawyer but I am going to see what I can do tomorrow to help Kyle Rittenhouse. If a private defense lawyer steps up to defend him, please notify me of his or her name. https://t.co/I6IVnKZ6JT — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 27, 2020

