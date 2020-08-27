https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/sick-vicious-pbs-reporter-yamiche-alcindor-attacks-paralyzed-gop-candidate-madison-cawthorn-stands-wheelchair/

The RNC 2020 keeps getting better and better!

On Wednesday night young Republican Madison Cawthorn spoke at the RNC from his wheelchair.

Madison is running for Congress in Mark Meadows’ former district. Madison is in a wheelchair after a devastating car accident when he was 18.

During his speech Madison spoke about famous Americans who made outstanding contributions to this country in their early years.

At the end of his outstanding speech Madison surprised everyone — Madison stood up out of his wheelchair.

This was an AMAZING moment!

Be a Radical for Freedom. Be a Radical for Liberty. Be a Radical for our Republic. I will STAND. Will you? #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/04PeoAN28V — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) August 27, 2020

But not everyone was happy for young Madison Cawthorn.

PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor attacked the young disabled man.

How vicious.

Yamiche is a committed leftist activist. During one press briefing with President Trump in 2018 she called the president a white nationalist.

So this is nothing new coming from this vicious woman.

