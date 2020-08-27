https://100percentfedup.com/sleepy-joe-trips-up-again-on-cnn-confuses-jacob-blake-and-kyle-rittenhouse-video/

To no surprise, Presidential Candidate Joe Biden goofs up live on CNN, and of course, a Twitter user by the name of Kelb Hull captures the moment live.

Joe Biden just confused Jacob Blake with 17 year old Kyle Rittenhouse… pic.twitter.com/QAnp6pO75K — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 27, 2020

Jacob Blake was a black man who was shot this past Tuesday after Wisconson police responded to a domestic incident. Which led to Blake attempting to draw a knife, that he grabbed from his car, on the officers in pursuit who shot Blake seven times paralyzing him from the waist down. Immediately an investigation was filed, and quickly the investigators found out that the police were initially dispatched to Blake’s residence with a warrant to arrest him on sexual assault and domestic abuse charges.

Joe Biden spaces out as he normally does when anchor poses a question about Blake. Biden wakes up from his deep slumber comments about Kyle Rittenhouse and his ties to a militia.

