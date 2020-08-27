https://hannity.com/media-room/so-long-windy-city-chicago-residents-flee-in-record-numbers-cite-violence-covid-protests/

A record number of residents are fleeing Chicago this summer as the city struggles to crackdown on gun violence, looting, the Coronavirus, and anti-police protests in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.

“They understand why protesters and rioters have poured onto the streets of downtown, and some acknowledge that crime is worse in other parts of Chicago. Some also agree with protesters that something systemic needs to be changed. But they don’t want to wait it out here in the city, fearful of stepping outside at night and hoping for things to maybe get better,” reports the Chicago Tribune.

“Not to make it all about us; the whole world is suffering,” said Amber, a 30-year-old worker who lives in River North. “This is a minute factor in all of that, and we totally realize that. We are very lucky to have what we do have. But I do think that I’ve never had to think about my own safety in this way before.”

“Incidents of widespread looting and soaring homicide figures in Chicago have made national news during an already tumultuous year. As a result, some say residents in affluent neighborhoods downtown, and on the North Side, no longer feel safe in the city’s epicenter and are looking to move away. Aldermen say they see their constituents leaving the city, and it’s a concern echoed by some real estate agents and the head of a sizable property management firm,” adds the newspaper.

