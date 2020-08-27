https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/powerful-must-see-ann-dorn-wife-slain-retired-police-chief-david-dorn-honors-husband-rnc-video/

Retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn was murdered in early June outside of Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry in North St. Louis City.

The looters then broke in the store and looted it as dozens of cars drove by on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

David Dorn was 77-years-old when he was gunned down by looters.

He lay outside the store bleeding as his death was captured on Facebook Live.

On Thursday night Ann Dorn, wife of slain police chief David Dorn, spoke at the RNC 2020 convention.

Ann told her story. She described her loving husband David and his work in the community.

Ann Dorn praised President Donald Trump and called for peace.

Ann Dorn begged American leaders to accept President Trump’s offer of assistance.

Bring peace to American cities.

This was a very powerful moment.

