It’s not just Donald Trump who hires the best people; Joe Biden does, too.

How else can we explain this Biden tweet and campaign ad?

Huh.

Is it, though? Is it really?

OK, so, if we’re understanding this correctly, America got it wrong when they elected Donald Trump president. And America will get it wrong again. Meaning … they’re going to re-elect Donald Trump? So Joe Biden’s campaign is already conceding defeat? Hillary Clinton can’t be happy about that.

It’s certainly a weird flex, but who are we to stand in their way?

