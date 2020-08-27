https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/27/start-picking-better-heroes-seems-the-two-peaceful-men-killed-by-kyle-rittenhouse-in-kenosha-had-penchants-for-violence-screenshots/

Before we go any further, we’re just going to preface this by saying that being a bad person doesn’t automatically mean you deserve to be killed.

But it’s hard not to be struck by the narrative surrounding the two men who were shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during the violent riots in Kenosha.

Many on the Left, eager to frame what happened as a 17-year-old white supremacist intending to shoot Black Lives Matter supporters, have wasted little time canonizing Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum.

These are the victims of the Kenosha shooting: Deceased: Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake Deceased: Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha Shot in the arm: Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, of West Allis Read their stories and contribute to their gofundme s here: https://t.co/ZvSsnUlKS2 pic.twitter.com/ZeTIQvC09u — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 27, 2020

Anthony Huber was the hero that tried to apprehend the gunman in #Kenosha, after the gunman shot a BLM protester in the face he ran-up to him with his skateboard to stop him from shooting others. He was shot in the chest by the gunman and died. Rest in power, Anthony Huber. pic.twitter.com/c0Kw4v7926 — Brianna Westbrook (@BWestbrookAZ8) August 26, 2020

“Rest in power.”

“He is a peaceful person,” said his friend. “He didn’t go out looking to beat people up. He’s more of a defender. And he put his life on the line for others. That’s what he did.” https://t.co/KPdJe4Ursb — Brianna Westbrook (@BWestbrookAZ8) August 26, 2020

Well, let’s see how peaceful Anthony Huber was, shall we?

“Hero” pic.twitter.com/b4BEsKvJTQ — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 27, 2020

He smashed the prone man over the head with a skateboard PEACEFULLY. — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 27, 2020

He looked peaceful when he was bashing that kids head in with the skateboard. 🤔 — Lauren Bocken (@woohoolaur) August 27, 2020

He was practically a saint.

Rest in Power, Anthony Huber aka Skateboard Guy. pic.twitter.com/K8YtNuL3Ms — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 27, 2020

Unrelated to the shooting, Huber appears to have a criminal record including domestic battery and assault. I would say that seems like someone looking to beat people up. https://t.co/NZbSp8GWe3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 27, 2020

Again, we’re not suggesting that Huber deserved to be killed. But he would appear to have a history of seeking out violence and being violent himself.

And it’s not just Huber who had a problem.

Wow. The Left is so radically unhinged they call every low life scum who abuses women & kids a ‘hero’ in order to distort the truth. You think the pedophile is a ‘hero’ too? Sickening. https://t.co/P7uV0z6I3T — WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) August 27, 2020

“Pedophile” refers to Joseph “Shoot Me, N*gga” Rosenbaum, who was apparently a registered sex offender.

Was “this friend” also a sex offender, like his other friend Rosenbaum? pic.twitter.com/qn1Zf7DaYS — Vinay Acissej (@AcissejVinay) August 27, 2020

Weird, in telling Rosenbaum’s “story,” you neglected to mention that he’s a convicted sex offender. https://t.co/tOy2Jdo3Bd — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) August 27, 2020

Mourn their deaths if you choose. But allow us to humbly suggest that their respective histories of violence may be significant.

You will notice a lot of these guys have Domestic Violence in their backgrounds. Psychopathy of the rioters would be interesting to study. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) August 27, 2020

Jacob Blake’s own history should not be ignored, either:

The cops were called to the residence where Blake was shot by a woman over a domestic disturbance and clearly disturbed by his presence there. That doesn’t mean Blake deserved to be shot 7 times, but why it’s not factored into the coverage, in this era of MeToo is head-scratching — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 27, 2020

It’s frustrating because while he most definitely didn’t deserve to be shot 7 times in the back. He clearly is not a saint, and I wonder how his victims feel about his treatment as such. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) August 27, 2020

Good question.

Wow, these people are nuts. https://t.co/Rc4q5yj5HM — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 27, 2020

I dunno guys. Start picking better heroes. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 27, 2020

