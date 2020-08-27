https://www.thepostmillennial.com/struggle-session-nhl-player-on-twitter-after-being-trump-shamed/

San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture, who was allegedly sucker-punched in the face Tuesday night in Toronto for openly supporting the GOP, has apologized to the raging mob for his political commentary.

Couture, a Canadian native, is ineligible to vote in the November presidential election. However, he expressed that he “would” vote Republican if he “could,” mentioning President Donald Trump by name and adding that his father was a police officer.

“I have been debating whether or not to speak further on this matter. However, because much of what I tweeted earlier today has been taken out of context I want to elaborate. Bringing politics to my platform is wrong,” Couture prefaced tonight’s tweet.

“While I did not do a good job communicating my thoughts earlier today, I do believe that everyone is entitled to their own voices and opinions,” he continued, arguing for free speech.

Then the NHL player emphasized that he is not pro-Trump, but regardless of what anyone believes, “responding with violence isn’t the answer and doesn’t solve anything.”

“I regret the decision to make this incident public,” Couture retracted, apologizing to his team and his family “for having to deal with this.”

“I hold myself to a high standard and I apologize for any of my comments that were poorly worded and do not reflect my true feelings and beliefs,” Couture signed off solemnly. “I appreciate those who have reached out to me with their concern.”

According to The Athletic‘s Kevin Kurz, the Sharks released a statement denouncing violence against anyone for any reason: “The Sharks org. is aware of the incident that occurred on (Tuesday night) in which Logan Couture was assaulted in Toronto. We are thankful that he was not seriously hurt and unequivocally denounce physical attacks or abuse on anyone under any circumstances.”

Sharks statement: “The Sharks org. is aware of the incident that occurred on (Tuesday night) in which Logan Couture was assaulted in Toronto. We are thankful that he was not seriously hurt and unequivocally denounce physical attacks or abuse on anyone under any circumstances.” — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) August 26, 2020

Earlier, Couture acknowledged that he “learned” to never publicly speak about politics again.

“Just crazy to me, if you speak your own opinion violence happens,” Couture tweeted this morning. “Even crazier, people are okay with it.”

And I’ve learned that. I’ll never talk politics in public again. Just crazy to me, if you speak your own opinion violence happens. Even crazier, people are okay with it. — Logan Couture (@Logancouture) August 26, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

