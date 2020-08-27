https://noqreport.com/2020/08/27/the-liberty-daily-for-august-27-2020/

All stories sourced by The Liberty Daily.

Paralyzed Madison Cawthorn stands as he urges Americans to ‘be a radical for liberty’ – Story by WND



GOP congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn urged his fellow Americans to “be a radical for liberty” as he rose to his feet at the Republican National Convention.

The 25-year-old North Carolina candidate was left paralyzed from the waist down after a car accident when he was 18 and campaigns on the idea that overcoming his own personal tragedy makes him better fit to represent his fellow Americans.

“I know something about adversity,” he said Wednesday night at the RNC, describing the accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down and his fight to “make a difference.”

“I choose to fight for the future, to seize the high ground and retake the Shining City on a Hill,” he said. “While the radical left wants to dismantle, defund, and destroy, Republicans, under President Trump’s leadership, want to rebuild, restore and renew.”

Minneapolis descends into chaos, looting again after false police shooting story circulates – Story by RedState



If you thought things were settling down in Minneapolis, think again. Looting and rioting have broken out again tonight after a homicide suspect took his own life. Rumors spread on social media that the police had shot him, a trend of misinformation we’ve seen play out in Chicago as well.

Videos of the chaos are starting to emerge.

Target should probably think about just closing all stores in the area at this point, but I digress.

What we are seeing here is yet more lawlessness by people looking for any reason to act out. This is not righteous anger, nor do I even buy that most of them believe whatever lie they read on social media. They just want to cause destruction and steal things. There is no deeper meaning or justification here.

Apparently, this all started after a man killed someone on a parking ramp. Police were pursing him when he shot himself. That led social media instigators to spread a lie that police had shot the man. In organized fashion, people began to gather in downtown to take part in a new round of destruction. It’s anarchy and it’s a direct result of failed leadership at the local and state levels.

GoFundMe nukes Kyle Rittenhouse fundraiser, allows BLM rioters to receive over $1.3M in bail donations – Story by National File



A GoFundMe page raising legal defense funds for 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who video suggests shot two men in self defense Tuesday during the Kenosha riots but has been charged with first-degree murder, has been removed from the site within minutes of going live.

Users who wanted to donate to the page were greeted by a message that read “We’re sorry, but that campaign cannot be found.”

In contrast, the GoFundMe page for Black Lives Matter rioters arrested by police in Portland has been allowed to accumulate over $1.3 million in donations.

Other pages asking for bail money for jailed rioters across the country have accumulated hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Laura Loomer uses establishment smears as proof of authenticity in new campaign ad – Story by Big League Politics



Florida Congressional contender Laura Loomer can no longer be ignored now that she defeated her primary challengers to be the Republican nominee for U.S. Rep in Florida’s 21st District, so the political establishment is intent upon attacking her and destroying her momentum.

Loomer, who is the most banished woman in the history due to her work as a journalist, is using the smears in a new campaign ad titled: “Why They Attack.”

The ad features commentary from a bipartisan group of establishment hacks. Disingenuous smears are compiled from the National Review, CNN, Washington Post, Daily Beast, Vox, Business Insider, Vanity Fair, the New Yorker and other sources to build the case that Loomer is the outsider who will go to Washington D.C. to fight entrenched corruption.

“Congressional candidate Laura Loomer is headed to Congress,” the ad states. “This terrifies the establishment politicians in Washington, and now, they’re working hand-in-hand with the media to slander her with lies.”

CNN panned for on-air graphic reading ‘fiery but mostly peaceful protest’ in front of Kenosha fire – Story by Fox News



CNN was widely mocked late Wednesday after an on-air graphic that was broadcasted a day earlier went viral.

CNN national correspondent Omar Jimenez was reporting live in the early hours on Tuesday morning on the unrest that had taken place in Kenosha, Wis., following the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

Jimenez was standing in front of a raging fire and the chyron at the bottom of the screen read, “FIERY BUT MOSTLY PEACEFUL PROTESTS AFTER POLICE SHOOTING.”

The image, which didn’t surface until Wednesday night, sparked jokes across social media.

“Clowns. Irresponsible clowns. It’s not even funny. Months of enabling violence and destruction by ignoring and downplaying it, thereby eliminating any pressure on politicians to take action,” conservative writer A.G. Hamilton reacted.

“The Most 2020 headline you’ll ever read…” comedians the Hodge Twins quipped.

“‘Fiery but mostly peaceful protest’ is so absurd that if it were satire you’d think it was lazy and unimaginative,” National Republican Senatorial Committee senior adviser Matt Whitlock wrote.

“The phrase ‘beyond parody’ doesn’t begin to describe this,” conservative commentator Matt Walsh said.

