The riots, looting and arson that have broken out across America, with tacit or open support from many Democratic politicians, have radically changed the outlook for November’s elections. I wrote last night about the organized assault on civilization that reigned last night in Minneapolis. Utterly incompetent governance at the state and local levels, combined with a sympathy for violent Marxists like those associated with Black Lives Matter, have led to a total breakdown of law and order.

I posted videos of some of the looting last night. At least four businesses were also set on fire. I want to add just one more video showing Joe Biden voters looting the Saks store on the Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis:

More looting in downtown Minneapolis. They’ve now breached the Saks 5th Avenue store on 6th and Nicollet and people are making out with lots of goods. pic.twitter.com/tgUIyoIMvf — Courtney Godfrey (@courtneygodfrey) August 27, 2020

The Democrats would have us believe that these people are looting because of their great pain over Jacob Blake. Is there a single person who actually believes that, or who would try to justify looting, arson and rioting on this or any other ground?

Possibly Tina Smith would. A former abortion executive, Smith is an incumbent senator from Minnesota. A faceless politician, she is vulnerable if 2020 is a good year for Republicans. Her opponent is our friend Jason Lewis. Compare Smith’s recent tweets with Jason’s. This is what Senator Smith has had to say over the last 24 hours:

I stand with every American calling for justice for Jacob Blake, whether it’s the thousands of people protesting in their communities or the Milwaukee @Bucks boycott. Americans are demanding we take action to address systemic racism in policing. It’s time we acted. — Tina Smith (@TinaSmithMN) August 27, 2020

This is what corruption looks like. https://t.co/TvVYwCnAI4 — Tina Smith (@TinaSmithMN) August 27, 2020

I suppose it would be possible to be more tone-deaf, but it wouldn’t be easy. Now check out what Jason Lewis says about riots and looting:

MORE RIOTS/LOOTING unfolding in Minneapolis tonight?! Enough. My solemn pledge to you is this, MN: elect @realDonaldTrump & me, & this BS will be brought to a swift conclusion. Public order WILL be restored. Remember, these are “righteous protests,” according to @TinaSmithMN https://t.co/MAJDGzztiy — Jason Lewis (@LewisForMN) August 27, 2020

Actually, Tina? What corruption REALLY looks like is a sitting U.S. Senator selling off $1million dollars in stock before the market crashed, while simultaneously blocking COVID relief(2x) for constituents. So tell us, what did you know & when did you know it? We deserve answers https://t.co/V5OkXvZInU — Jason Lewis (@LewisForMN) August 27, 2020

Hey @GovTimWalz – Minneapolis @MayorFrey is requesting the National Guard to stop the newest riots. To be clear, he’s asking for the brave men & women trained to bring peace and order all across the world. Not “19 year old cooks” as you describe them. https://t.co/zxttW5w3lA — Jason Lewis (@LewisForMN) August 27, 2020

“The violence must stop whether in Minneapolis, Portland, or Kenosha. We will have law and order on the streets of this country for every American of every race, creed, and color.” –@Mike_Pence Thank you, Vice President Mike Pence! We must restore law & order! #RNC2020Convention pic.twitter.com/y1jOb1lGni — Jason Lewis (@LewisForMN) August 27, 2020

This is Tina Smith’s Minneapolis. If you believe that police should exist, if you believe the violent mob should not rule the streets, if you love Minnesota & want to preserve it, vote her out of office this November! https://t.co/30jjJjXkQa — Jason Lewis (@LewisForMN) August 27, 2020

.@IlhanMN, Minneapolis is gripped by violence and chaos. Again. Time to restore public order. I know you’d rather do nothing (again), but that doesn’t make it right. Nor does it make your plan to abolish the police right.@TinaSmithMN should un-endorse you immediately. https://t.co/XmY7eyYdbS — Jason Lewis (@LewisForMN) August 27, 2020

The Democrats have no idea how to reel back the whirlwind of crime and violence that they have unleashed. I now think that President Trump will carry both Wisconsin and Minnesota, which will ensure his re-election. I also think that Jason Lewis will defeat Tina Smith, helping the GOP to hold the Senate. The most recent polling has the race a dead heat. If you want to help Jason Lewis, go here.

