We’ve watched the video a couple of times — which was painful, since it’s CNN — and tried to give Joe Biden the benefit of the doubt. What does he keep looking at? Some suggested it was CNN’s video feed, but it’s a Skype call, and you can clearly see Biden look directly into the camera (some of the time) while talking with Anderson Cooper. Is he reading from notes? We don’t know, but it certainly seems like it.

Two things we do know: Cooper didn’t push back when Biden lied about President Trump not once condemning white supremacy, and it looks like Kamala Harris will be doing the speeches (without answering reporters’ questions) while Biden continues to stay in his basement and not hit the ground in Kenosha as Jesse Jackson did.

Joe Biden is clearly reading from a script while struggling to get through this interview with Anderson Cooper pic.twitter.com/PsD7vBLIik — Tristan Justice (@JusticeTristan) August 27, 2020

This is embarrassing for @AC360 – he just sits there and covers for Biden as he reads his points and struggles. https://t.co/uQLw6IoDgW — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 27, 2020

We’d also like some pushback on Biden’s COVID-19 plan. Would he have closed the border to China or would that have been racist and xenophobic?

Imagine if one of these anchors showed 1/100th of the hostility toward Biden as they do to anyone associated with Trump. https://t.co/bfC5xY1GFQ — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 27, 2020

It’s frankly impossible to imagine.

Has has spoken to cameras for years. He knows to look at a camera to get his message more firm on the eyes of the viewer. He can’t. He has to read the bullet points his handlers presented to him in order to muddle through the interview. — NathanThurm_esq (@NathanthurmE) August 27, 2020

Not only does he struggle, it he genuinely seems like he doesn’t want to do this — King Leonidas Renaud (@Leonidas_Renald) August 27, 2020

Agreed. They won’t last 2 months at this — Fran Alison (@PCPPConserv) August 27, 2020

Not only reading his answers but those answers are generalized with no substance to them, just “I’ll solve it!” with no analysis at all. — Phillipa Coleman (@ColemanPhillipa) August 27, 2020

I’m old enough to remember when we had real journalists. — Beth Dutton (@Bethduttonmon) August 27, 2020

He bounced around like a $0.25 super ball from the grocery store.. And it’s gone.. — Osquirrell (@Osquirrell1) August 27, 2020

It’s like the coronavirus pandemic is his emergency chute when he loses his train of attack.

It will continue unchallenged. Media refuses to tell the truth — Juliana Stone 🇺🇸 (@Ay4Juliana) August 27, 2020

“… I got another quote that I found today – uh, pointed out to me…” 😂 — Quadratus (@Quadratus18) August 27, 2020

“another” quote that was “pointed out” to him… Says it all. — JP Ratto (@jandpratto) August 27, 2020

Anderson Cooper IS a partisan but he is no dummy…that’s gotta hurt! — robdominic 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 (@robdominic) August 27, 2020

Hard-hitting journalist, that one. — HenryPorter (@OCSaltLife) August 27, 2020

I think AC is about to walk away. His face, OMG like a light bulb went off. He clearly has to see the difference a few years has made. — Lila Smith (@LilaSmi42659790) August 27, 2020

We are serious people with serious needs. Careers, family obligations, healthcare, safety concerns, retirement goals and community. The video clearly shows Biden is looking down to his left at prepared responses to topics AND he still struggles. This is not good for anyone! — Educate America Initiative 🇺🇸 (@RichJaeger) August 27, 2020

At some point they have to realize they’ve sold out. Anderson has sold out and traded any integrity he may have had for approval of the mob. 😥 how embarrassing — Miguel Costelanez (@mjcostel27) August 27, 2020

Cooper just tees it up for Joe. — H Town Oyibo (@Capn_Spalding) August 27, 2020

You can gauge the “uncomfortable” level by Anderson’s blinking. — Edie Loree (@TrumpedInTexas) August 27, 2020

I normally agree with you completely but Cooper has a lot worse on air to be personally embarrassed about, this is just par for CNN. — Sara (@SaraMjolnira) August 27, 2020

Not sure this is “oh no Joe” worthy but it is a poor shift away from the violence. @SaraGonzalesTX — Sara (@Sara_James2) August 27, 2020

Well the 3 debates should clear all this up. — Edem (@DevineDzakpasu) August 27, 2020

Indeed.

If you’ve seen the footage of CNN’s Anderson Cooper offering Joe Biden softball questions — “What do you say? What’s your take?” — this shows the flip side. CNN’s Jim Sciutto constantly interrupts and badgers Trump spokesman Tim Murtaugh, and shows his contempt. pic.twitter.com/JPamDnfZPg — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) August 27, 2020

