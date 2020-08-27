https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/27/this-is-incredibly-insulting-politico-gets-hammered-for-propped-up-spin-on-alice-johnson-and-her-republican-convention-speech/

Alice Johnson, who was convicted in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison for her involvement in a drug trafficking organization, had her conviction commuted by President Trump in 2018. Kim Kardashian was among those pushing for a commutation of Johnson’s sentence.

The New York Post has reported that Johnson was put away for life under a Joe Biden-sponsored bill in the 1990s.

On the final night of the Republican convention, Johnson gave an eloquent speech in support of Trump, but Politico took this approach:

Wait, “propped up”? That’s one way to spin it.

They really do.

If you missed it, here’s Alice Johnson’s speech:

