Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) discussed his forthcoming speech at the Republican National Convention later in the evening.

Cotton said he was going to expose the shortcomings of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“I’m going to expose Joe Biden as weak and wrong for America,” Cotton said. “over the last 50 years, he has been in public office and for the next four years if he were to become the president. Barack Obama’s own secretary of Defense said Joe Biden has been wrong on nearly every major national security decision for the last 40 years. I’m going to put a little meat on those bones. Joe Biden opposed the mission to kill Usama bin Laden. Donald Trump rained death from the skies on the terrorist leaders of ISIS and Iran. Joe Biden treated Israel like a nuisance. Donald Trump moved our embassy to Jerusalem and brokered peace in the Middle East.”

“Joe Biden will be weak and wrong for America. Donald Trump will be strong,” he added.

