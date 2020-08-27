http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/XLAxZUtDU4g/

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said during the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Thursday evening that former Vice President Joe Biden “aided and abetted” China’s rise for 50 years, which led to American job losses and Chinese fentanyl flooding through America’s borders.

“Joe Biden aided and abetted China’s rise for fifty years with terrible trade deals that closed our factories and laid off our workers. President Trump stands up to China’s cheating, and stealing, and lying,” Cotton said.

Cotton charged that, unlike Joe Biden, Trump has worked to counter China’s rise and crack down on China’s malfeasance. He said:

Joe Biden allowed Chinese fentanyl to flood across our southern border. President Trump sanctioned Chinese drug dealers for poisoning our kids. Joe Biden said the Chinese Communists aren’t even our competitors, aren’t “bad folks” — just months before they unleashed this plague on the world. President Trump is clear-eyed about the Chinese threat, and he’s making China pay. But China’s not giving up — in fact, they’re rooting for Joe Biden. America’s other enemies won’t give up either. But Joe Biden would be as wrong and weak over the next four years as he has been for the last fifty.

In contrast, Cotton said that Trump continues to fight for America, unlike Biden. He said:

We need a president who stands up for America — not one who takes a knee. A strong and proud America is a safe America — safe from our enemies and safe from war. No one who’s seen the face of war desires to see it again. Too many of our fellow Americans are already honored at the hallowed grounds of Arlington.

“But if we want peace, we must be strong. Weakness is provocative. President Trump’s strength has kept us out of war,” Cotton said.

“Joe Biden won’t stand up for America. Donald Trump will. So this November, let’s stand with the president and vote to keep America great,” Cotton added.

