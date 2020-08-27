http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/U1z-0Jcnvhk/

Vice President Mike Pence delivered a stirring Republican National Convention speech on Wednesday at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, the site of the battle that inspired the Star-Spangled Banner.

Some of the top lines of the night include:

Democrats spent four days attacking America. Joe Biden said we were living through a “season of American darkness.” But as President Trump said, “Where Joe Biden sees American darkness, we see American greatness.” Americans see President Trump in lots of different ways, but there’s no doubt how President Trump sees America. He sees America for what it is: a nation that has done more good in this world than any other, a nation that deserves far more gratitude than grievance. And if you want a president who falls silent when our heritage is demeaned or insulted, then he’s not your man. He does things his own way, on his own terms. Not much gets past him, and when he has an opinion, he’s liable to share it. He’s certainly kept things interesting, but, more importantly, he’s kept his word. In a city known for talkers, President Donald Trump is a doer. Few presidents have brought more independence, energy, and determination to that office. My fellow Americans, you deserve to know Joe Biden criticized President Trump following his decision to rid the world of both of those terrorists. But it’s not surprising because history records that Joe Biden even opposed the operation that took down Osama bin Laden. Last week, Joe Biden said, “No miracle is coming.” What Joe doesn’t seem to understand is that America is a nation of miracles, and we’re on track to have the world’s first safe, effective coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year. On November 3, you need to ask yourself, “Who do you trust to rebuild this economy? A career politician who presided over the slowest economic recovery since the Great Depression or a proven leader who created the greatest economy in the world?” Last week, Joe Biden didn’t say one word about the violence and chaos engulfing cities across this country. Let me be clear: the violence must stop – whether in Minneapolis, Portland, or Kenosha. Too many heroes have died defending our freedoms to see Americans strike each other down. Joe Biden has referred to himself as a “transition candidate.” But many are asking, “A transition to what?” Last week, Democrats didn’t talk much about their agenda, and if I were them, I wouldn’t want to, either. The radical left believes the federal government must be involved in every aspect of our lives to correct those American wrongs. They believe the federal government needs to dictate how Americans live, how we should work, how we should raise our children — and, in the process, deprive our people of freedom, prosperity, and security. Their agenda is based on government control; our agenda is based on freedom. Where we fought for free and fair trade, this president stood up to China and ended the era of economic surrender. Joe Biden has been a cheerleader for communist China – wants to repeal all the tariffs that are leveling the playing field for American workers. My fellow Americans, we are going through a time of testing. But if you look through the fog of these challenging times, you will see our flag is still there. That star-spangled banner still waves over the land of the free and the home of the brave. With President Donald Trump in the White House for four more years, and God’s help, we will make America great again, again.

