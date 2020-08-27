https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/trump-accepts-republican-presidential-nomination/

(NTD.COM) – President Donald Trump accepted the Republican nomination for president on Aug. 27 as part of the culminating speech at the Republican National Convention.

The acceptance is a formality since Trump has been the presumptive Republican nominee since his inauguration in January 2017. Vice President Mike Pence accepted his nomination in a speech at Fort McHenry in Maryland the day before.

“I stand before you tonight honored by your support, proud of the extraordinary progress we’ve made together over the last four incredible years and brimming with confidence in the bright future we will build for America over the next four years,” Trump said before an audience before an audience outside the White House.

“My fellow Americans, tonight, with a heart full of gratitude and boundless optimism, I profoundly accept this nomination for president of the United States.”

