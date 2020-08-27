http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/iSM-u5TA0Gw/

President Donald Trump said China is on Joe Biden’s side in the presidential election during his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention on Thursday.

“As vice president, he supported the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which would have been a death sentence for the U.S. auto industry. He backed the horrendous South Korea trade deal, which took many jobs from our country,” Trump said.

“He repeatedly supported mass amnesty for illegal immigrants. He voted for the Iraq War. He opposed the mission to take out Osama bin Laden. He opposed killing Soleimani. He oversaw the rise of ISIS and cheered the rise of China as ‘a positive development’ for America and the world,” Trump said.

“That’s why China supports Joe Biden and desperately wants him to win, I can tell you that,” Trump continued, adding dryly, “upon very good information.”

He likely was referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent declaration on CNN that “China would prefer Joe Biden”:

Nancy Pelosi says “China would prefer Joe Biden.” #RNC2020pic.twitter.com/KQcATWAdIJ — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 27, 2020

“China would own our country if Joe Biden got elected,” Trump said Thursday.

“Unlike Biden, I will hold them fully accountable for the tragedy they caused.”

Trump added, “Joe Biden’s agenda is ‘Made in China.’ Mine is ‘Made in the USA!’”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on weekends. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

