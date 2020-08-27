https://pjmedia.com/election/victoria-taft/2020/08/28/trump-devastates-democrats-soul-crushing-conformity-and-savior-complex-in-rnc-speech-n857153

President Trump took full aim at rioters, lawless cities, and the Democrats’ savior complex in his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on Thursday night, the final night of the four-day convention.

The president spoke for about 70 minutes before a socially distanced or masked crowd of 1,500 people on the south lawn of the White House grounds.

CNN and NPR ‘fact check’ and ‘trash’ Trump’s speech

CNN criticized the setting, the separation of the chairs, and even the audience which included people not wearing masks, yet keeping socially distanced. The network and detractors took Trump to task for using the presidential workplace for a political event even though the convention had to be moved because of coronavirus concerns.

In another jaw-dropping example of the blatant use of presidential power for political purposes during this convention, video screens displaying the Trump-Pence campaign logo were on the lawn underneath the White House’s iconic Truman Balcony and a convention stage was set up on the grounds of a building that has housed American presidents for more than 200 years. It was just the latest example of how the campaign has trashed normal protocol and decorum designed to protect the institution of the presidency from over-politicization throughout this week. Among the other blatant uses of official government property and pageantry for political purposes have been a naturalization ceremony in the White House, a pardon for a political supporter, the use of federal property for political speeches and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addressing the convention while on an international trip.

Mere seconds after the president uttered “and God Bless America!” the Italian arias were sung and fireworks exploded, NPR was out with a “fact check” of the president’s speech.

The “fact check” confirmed most of what the president had to say.

NPR: Trump’s mentioning God is a dog whistle to ‘fearful’ white people

Here’s one example in which NPR seemed to take issue with the president. Note the hair-splitting and racial overtones.

It’s true that the words “under God” were dropped from the Pledge of Allegiance during two daytime meetings at last week’s Democratic National Convention, which President Trump noted in a tweet. However, as FactCheck.org has noted, the words were included each night during the convention’s primetime slots. Trump’s decision to highlight the omission is likely to resonate with his conservative, white Christian base, many members of whom express fear that as their cultural dominance is receding , their religious freedoms will be curtailed. The words “under God” were added to the pledge in the 1950s. [Emphasis added]

If the president was worried about using his position of power to aid him during the convention week or concerned about religious tropes he didn’t show it or seem to give a rip what the media thought.

Trump’s killer quote of the night actually touched on the left’s seeming belief that it alone is the keeper of the nation’s moral conscience.

Trump shreds Joe Biden and the Democrats’ savior complex

Trump pulled a stiletto from his sleeve and ripped that notion – and Joe Biden – to shreds.

Our opponents say that redemption for you can only come by giving power to them. This is a tired anthem spoken by every repressive movement throughout history. But in this country we don’t look to career politicians for salvation. In America, we don’t turn to government to restore our souls, we put our faith in almighty God. Joe Biden is not a savior of America’s soul; he is the destroyer of America’s jobs, and if given the chance he will be the destroyer of American greatness. For 47 years, Joe Biden took the donations of blue-collar workers, gave them hugs and even kisses … [the audience interrupts with laughs] … And told them he felt their pain. And then he flew back to Washington and voted to ship our jobs to China and many other distant lands.

The president expanded on the Democrats’ seeming embrace of the “anarchists and agitators” who proscribe “speech codes and soul-crushing conformity.”

He contrasted them with the independence of American patriots.

Our country wasn’t built by cancel culture, speech codes and soul-crushing conformity. We are not a nation of timid spirits. We are a nation of fierce, proud and independent American patriots.

Biden blames Trump for the riots

Democrat standard-bearer Joe Biden was out quickly with a reaction to the president’s speech, taking Trump to task for – wait for it – the rioting in the streets. It was a weak attempt to gaslight the nation which has watched Democrats cheer the riots, arsons, and looting for three months of “mostly peaceful protests.” Biden’s own vice presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, has even raised bail for the worst of the rioters who have been jailed.

Remember: every example of violence Donald Trump decries has happened on his watch. Under his leadership. During his presidency. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 28, 2020

Here’s the president’s best line of the night in a speech filled with terrific points. His speechwriter deserves a raise.

President Trump: In America, we don’t turn to government to restore our souls – we put our faith in Almighty God#RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/8bWJ7VU6QB — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 28, 2020

