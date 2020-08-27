https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2020/08/26/the-trump-convention-bump-is-here-n2575092

As the RNC gets ready to kick off night three of their 2020 convention, President Trump is already seeing a bump in his poll numbers.

According to a survey from Zogby, Trump is sitting at 52 percent approval. Paul Bedard has the info:

Buoyed by blacks and independent voters, as well as urban dwellers shocked by the Black Lives Matter protest violence raging in some cities, President Trump’s approval rating has hit a new high, according to a survey heavy with minority voters. The latest Zogby Analytics poll just shared with Secrets had Trump’s approval at 52%. “The president has recorded his best job approval rating on record,” said pollster Jonathan Zogby. What’s more, his approval rating among minorities was solid and, in the case of African Americans, shockingly high. Zogby said 36% of blacks approve of the president, as do 37% of Hispanics and 35% of Asians.

In battleground states, he’s closing the gap with rival Joe Biden.

In this poll, Trump closes gap in battleground states: Arizona: Biden 49%, Trump 47% Florida: Biden 49%, Trump 46% Michigan: Biden 50%, Trump 44% North Carolina: Biden 48%, Trump 47% Pennsylvania: Biden 49%, Trump 46% Wisconsin: Biden 49%, Trump 44% https://t.co/joBgVaYzS5 — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) August 26, 2020

Wisconsin Poll:

Trump 46% (+1)

Biden 45%

Jorgensen 4%@trafalgar_group (8/14-23) — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) August 26, 2020

Shock: 1-point separates Biden 46%-Trump 45%, race a dead heat.@Rasmussen_Poll has a 4-point divide recently, and some have shown a 15-point Biden lead…until now.

https://t.co/eBgIQlT52h — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) August 26, 2020

Further, the biggest issues facing the country are turning in Trump’s favor.

Fundamentally, the “fundamentals” are improving for Trump. * The economy is getting better, although that could be threatened by Congressional inaction. * COVID cases are going down, although that could reverse itself at pretty much any time. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) August 26, 2020

Biden’s numbers didn’t budge after the DNC convention last week.

