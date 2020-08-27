https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/trump-mocks-creepy-biden-47-years-biden-took-donations-blue-collar-workers-gave-hugs-even-kisses-video/

President Trump delivered his RNC acceptance speech outside the White House on Thursday night.

Trump mocked creepy Joe Biden.

“For 47 years, Joe Biden took the donations of blue collar workers, gave them hugs — and even kisses…” Trump said.

Trump is correct.

TRENDING: You Knew This Was Coming… Nancy Pelosi: “I Don’t Think That There Should Be Any Debates… I Wouldn’t Legitimize a Conversation with Him” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden has been in government for nealy 5 decades and all he has done is enrich himself and his family members.

In fact, Biden is currently vacationing at his $2.7 million Delaware beach house as his running mate does all the heavy lifting.

WATCH:

TRUMP: “For 47 years, Joe Biden took the donations of blue collar workers, gave them hugs — and even kisses…” pic.twitter.com/R8brUk1ocI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 28, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

