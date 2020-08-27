https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Trump-Biden-RNC-election/2020/08/27/id/984152

President Donald Trump is expected to blast former Vice President Joe Biden when he delivers his Thursday night speech to end the Republican National Convention, Politico reports.

Two people familiar with Trump’s address say the president will go after Biden on several topics including China, immigration, crime, trade and the coronavirus pandemic.

“At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, or two agendas,” Trump is expected to say during his address. “We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years. At the Democrat convention, you barely heard a word about their agenda. But that’s not because they don’t have one. It’s because their agenda is the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee.”

Experts familiar with Trump’s address told Politico that additional policy attacks against Biden have been added to the president’s speech throughout the week.

In addition to slamming Biden, Trump is expected to share some uplifting comments with viewers.

“The Republican Party goes forward united, determined, and ready to welcome millions of Democrats, independents, and anyone who believes in the Greatness of America and the righteous heart of the American people,” Trump is expected to say. “This towering American spirit has prevailed over every challenge, and lifted us to the summit of human endeavor.”

