BACKING BEIJING? NBA Coach Complains of ‘US Human Rights Abuses’ When Asked About China

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.11.19

Steve Kerr, the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, shocked sports fans across the USA this week; complaining of ‘US Human Rights Abuses’ when asked to comment on pro-Democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

“No. Nor has our record of human rights abuses come up either,” said Kerr when asked about China’s policy towards Hong Kong. “People in China didn’t ask me about, you know, people owning AR-15s and mowing each other down in a mall.”

Steve Kerr on if he’s ever been asked about human rights during his previous trips to China: “No. Nor has (America’s) record of human rights abuses come up either… People in China didn’t ask me about, you know, people owning AR-15s and mowing each other down in a mall.” pic.twitter.com/56mNC7LmID — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) October 11, 2019

Protesters had their pro-Hong Kong signs confiscated during an exhibition basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Guangzhou Loong Lions Wednesday; raising new concerns regarding the NBA and their association with the Chinese communist regime.

“Just had our ‘Free Hong Kong’ sign confiscated at Capitol One Arena at the Wizards game against the Guangzhou Loong Lions,” posted one demonstrator on social media.

The news comes hours after ESPN circulated an internal memo warning all reporters to avoid discussing the ongoing protests sweeping Hong Kong.

“Chuck Salituro, the senior news director of ESPN, sent a memo to shows mandating that any discussion of the Daryl Morey story avoid any political discussions about China and Hong Kong, and instead focus on the related basketball issues. The memo, obtained by Deadspin, explicitly discouraged any political discussion about China and Hong Kong. Multiple ESPN sources confirmed to Deadspin that network higher-ups were keeping a close eye on how the topic was discussed on ESPN’s airwaves,” reports Deadspin.