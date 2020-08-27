https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/covid-19test-abbott/2020/08/27/id/984177

President Donald Trump will announce a plan Thursday that will provide $750 million to Abbott Laboratories for 150 million rapid coronavirus tests.

According to Politico, the tests will be sent to nursing homes, schools, and other locations with people who are labeled as high-risk for COVID-19.

The FDA on Wednesday granted Abbott an emergency authorization for the $5 test that can return results in 15 minutes. The test system does not require the use of a lab.

About has said it will be able to produce 50 million tests every month by October.

The White House has used Abbott tests for months as it tries to prevent President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence from getting sick. Multiple high-ranking West Wing officials and aides have contracted the virus, however.

Trump himself unveiled the Abbott test in May during a White House event.

The Trump administration has come under fire after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its recommendations for COVID-19 testing, saying that people who have been in contact with a confirmed patient do not need to get a test for the virus if they are asymptomatic.

