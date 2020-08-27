https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/08/27/trump-going-call-drug-test-debate-biden/

President Trump said in an interview Wednesday that he is calling for drug tests to be administered to both him and Joe Biden before the first presidential debate. Why? Because Trump says there is no way Joe Biden could have done as well as he did against Bernie Sanders during their last debate during the Democrat primaries without a little help from the pharmacy.

Trump is suspicious about Biden’s last debate performance against Bernie because he said it was noticeably better than his performances in previous debates. He doesn’t have any proof of drug use but he said he is a good judge about such things. It’s just his personal observations of Biden.

“Nobody thought that he was even going to win,” Trump said. “Because his debate performances were so bad. Frankly, his best performance was against Bernie. We’re going to call for a drug test, by the way, because his best performance was against Bernie. It wasn’t that he was Winston Churchill because he wasn’t, but it was a normal, boring debate. You know, nothing amazing happened. And we are going to call for a drug test because there’s no way — you can’t do that.” “I don’t know how he could have been so incompetent in his debate performances and then all of a sudden be OK against Bernie,” he added when pressed to clarify. “My point is, if you go back and watch some of those numerous debates, he was so bad. He wasn’t even coherent. And against Bernie, he was. And we’re calling for a drug test.”

The first debate is scheduled for September 29. Perhaps he just has it on his mind. Trump was asked if it is like a prizefight. Then he compared the debates to prizefights and the drug testing that goes with them.

“Well, it is a prizefight,” Trump answered. “It’s no different from the gladiators, except we have to use our brain and our mouth. And our body to stand. I want all standing; they want to sit down.”

He said someone commented to him after the debate that Biden must be on drugs. “I don’t know if that’s true or not, but I’m asking for a drug test. Both candidates. Me, too. I take an aspirin a day.”

I suppose we shouldn’t be surprised by this request. He did the same with Hillary Clinton in 2016, though I had forgotten about that.

This is not the first time Trump has accused his competitors of being on drugs. He claimed in October 2016, after the second presidential debate, that Hillary Clinton did better because she had taken drugs. ‘I think we should take a drug test prior to the debate. We should take a drug test prior because I don’t know what’s going on with her,’ Trump said at the time – and no drug tests were administered during those debates.

It’s unlikely that this will happen. It is something that is good to poke at Biden with, though, and remind voters that Biden has definitely lost a step since he was last in office. And, by him saying his campaign is insisting that both candidates stand throughout the debates, he is implying Biden is too physically feeble to endure the length of a debate on his feet. He’s messing with Joe’s head.

Both campaigns have settled on participating in three debates. Let the games begin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

