Tucker Exposes Democrats AND Nikki Haley for Encouraging Violence

‘How shocked are we that 17 year-olds with rifles decided to maintain order when no one else would?’

“So what does that amount to? We’re unsure, a court will decide whether what you just saw qualifies as self-defense. We don’t have more details. We do know why it all happened, though. Kenosha has devolved into anarchy because the authorities in charge of the city abandoned it.”

“People in charge from the governor of Wisconsin on down refused to enforce the law. They stood back and watched Kenosha burn. So are we really surprised this looting and arson accelerated to murder? How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would? Everyone can see what was happening in Kenosha. It was getting crazier by the hour… ‘Kill the police, death to America.’ That’s not Iran, it’s Wisconsin. It could have been a dozen other places in the country. The violence has been building unabated for three months now. Every day the mob becomes more radical.”

“Our leaders want us to believe this is all a racial conflict, they’re always telling us it is. But they’re lying. It is not a racial conflict. At its deepest level the chaos they have unleashed has very little to do with race. Most Americans are not bigots. Unlike CNN, they’re not fixated on skin color, they don’t really care, most of them. What you watch is more sinister than that. What you are watching is an effort by the academic, left funded by big business, to crush the last remaining resistance to their control of the country and that resistance is an independent American middle class. That’s who they really hate. This is not a race war. This is a class war.”

This piece is laughable — So Much Butthurt

HOLLYWOOD SAYS FIRE TUCKER CARLSON…

Tucker Carlson sparks condemnation with comments about deadly Kenosha shooting

Nikole Hannah-Jones, the New York Times Magazine reporter who won a Pulitzer Prize for her work on the 1619 Project, said on Twitter that Carlson “just justified murder.”

A Fox News spokesperson responded to an inquiry from The Hill by pointing to the full transcript of Carlson’s remarks and a tweet the host posted Wednesday night where he reiterated the points made on his show, suggesting the acts of local leaders led to the alleged violent acts by Rittenhouse.

