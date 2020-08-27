https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/u-s-economy-contracted-31-7-second-quarter/
(ZEROHEDGE) – One month after the worst ever GDP print in US history revealed that in the 2nd quarter the US economy contracted by -32.9%, moments ago the BEA unveiled in its first revision of GDP that the slowdown was just modestly better than expected, coming in at -31.7%, beating expectations of a -32.5% number.
The decrease in real GDP reflected decreases in consumer spending, exports, business investment, inventory investment, and housing investment that were partially offset by an increase in government spending. Imports, a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, decreased.
The decrease in consumer spending reflected a decrease in services (led by health care) and goods (led by clothing and footwear). The decrease in exports primarily reflected a decrease in goods (led by capital goods). The decrease in business investment primarily reflected a decrease in equipment (led by transportation equipment). The decrease in inventory investment primarily reflected a decrease in retail (led by motor vehicle dealers). The decrease in residential investment primarily reflected a decrease in new single-family housing. The increase in government spending reflected an increase in federal spending related to payments made to banks for processing and administering the Paycheck Protection Program loan applications.