https://www.dailywire.com/news/ufc-president-dana-white-goes-all-in-for-re-electing-trump-unloads-on-those-demonizing-police
Ultimate Fighting Championship boss Dana White went all in on Thursday night during the Republican National Convention in endorsing President Donald Trump for a second term in office.
WATCH:
Dana White’s full remarks at the @GOPconvention#RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/0nSNFkJNz7
— Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 28, 2020
The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.