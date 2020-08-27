https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/update-evidence-shows-young-kenosha-shooter-kyle-rittenhouse-may-acted-self-defense-three-blm-criminals-prior-arrest-records-video/

On Tuesday night two people were killed in the continued violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The three victims were shot by the same shooter, a 17-year-old by the name of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Newly uncovered video evidence indicates the shooter may have fired in all cases in self-defense. All three shooting victims who attacked Rittenhous have arrest records and may be felons and one was carrying a handgun possibly illegally.





Internet sleuths are at it again. This time they have uncovered events leading up to the shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin on BLM rioters Monday night.

The shooter has been identified as 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse from Antioch, Illinois, and was a teenage supporter of police who filled his Facebook page with pictures related to law enforcement.

TRENDING: INSANE VIDEO: 17-Year-Old Suspect Kyle Rittenhouse Identified as Kenosha Shooter — Was Jumped on the Street by Rioters — Shot Three People, Killing Two — Charged with Murder

Kenosha mass shooter Kyle Rittenhouse appears to idolize the Police. It’s all over his FB. This picture most of all. https://t.co/2CTfwHhvF2 pic.twitter.com/HCAog3WGwe — Merc with a Mouth (@Mercuryal) August 26, 2020

There is video evidence of young Rittenhouse in Kenosha the morning of the shootings helping clean paint from the buildings that were desecrated by BLM rioters before the shooting.

Kyle Rittenhouse photographed volunteering to help clean up BLM graffiti in Kenosha earlier in the day, before defending himself against rioters. https://t.co/tmNsqZ4Jod — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 26, 2020

There is more footage from the night of the shooting showing Rittenhouse carrying a gun and being thanked by the police for his help.

Police not only didn’t arrest suspect Kyle Rittenhouse at the scene, but at the start of the night they thanked an armed group who had come out âand at the end of the night, video shows Rittenhouse was able to walk right out of the Kenosha hot zone.https://t.co/GQ9b0qf4hW — hilzoy (@hilzoy) August 27, 2020

And here is another video of Rittenhouse talking with bystanders with no indication of malicious intent shortly before the shootings:

CONTEXT: additional interview of the #KenoshaRiot shooter by reporter @RichieMcGinniss Still no signs of malicious intentions, racist motivations, though he did understand the potential threat of being at this event, hence the firearm

pic.twitter.com/i9cCZ1gtrC — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

Next we see what appears to be the first incident where Rittenhouse is running from some BLM protester who gets too aggressive and ends up getting shot. This BLM rioter is believed to be the first person shot by Rittenhouse and possibly in self-defense. This is the rioter who was shot in the head and later died:

This first victim has been identified as Joseph “Jojo” Rosenbaum, who is a registered sex offender from Kenosha:

Apparently Rittenhouse didn’t know what to do, so he ran. He then is filmed stumbling and falling down in the street as more rioters chase him in what appears to be efforts to cause physical harm. After Rittenhouse falls to the ground a man is seen hitting Rittenhouse with a skateboard.

It may be the last thing the skateboard carrier did. It appears this man was shot right after attacking the young Rittenhouse with the skateboard. After that the skateboard carrier fell to the ground and didn’t move. (BTW the use of skateboards by rioters appears to be a technique where the skateboards are used as weapons not for any other purpose. This is consistent with other BLM riots around the country.)

The skateboard carrier has been identified as Anthony Huber. The Chicago Sun Times reports “Skateboarders” are paying tribute to Huber as if he was innocently skateboarding along a street at night in Kenosha and was suddenly shot. The Sun Times forgot to mention that Huber too has a rap sheet. Huber’s record includes battery and strangulation.

Civil Rights Protesters…What a joke…The skateboarder Anthony Huber that attacked him as he was on the ground running away has a lengthy rap sheet including Battery and Strangulation… pic.twitter.com/doYSL622lh — Mike B (@mikeyB_63) August 27, 2020

A video slowed down shows Huber hitting young Rittenhouse with his skateboard before being shot and killed:

Slowed down you can see the “shooter” is defending himself not indiscriminately killing people. pic.twitter.com/Xjmypfuttg — Cedar Posts 🇺🇸 (@CedarPosts) August 26, 2020

As the skateboard carrier (Huber) was hitting and moving past Rittenhouse another man runs up holding a gun. This man too was chasing the young Illinois native. Rittenhouse shoots the skateboard carrier and then Rittenhouse shoots the handgun carrier in the arm. The skateboard carrier doesn’t move but the handgun carrier holds his arm.

The man shot in the arm is reportedly a man by the name of Gaige Grosskreutz. He is connected to the far left group “People’s Revolution Movement.”

MSN reported:

The victim who survived the fatal shooting in Kenosha on Tuesday night has been identified as Gaige Grosskreutz. Grosskreutz was in Kenosha with the Milwaukee-based social justice reform group the People’s Revolution Movement, a spokeswoman for the group said Wednesday. Bethany Crevensten said Grosskreutz was recovering in a hospital but declined to provide any other information about him. Posts by friends on social media said he had undergone surgery. Crevensten said the group has been protesting for 90 days.

Grosskreutz was carrying a gun when he was shot. He pulled out a gun from his pants and then his arm is nearly blown off by Rittenhouse.

Based on pictures and videos from this second episode, it again appears that young Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense.

The man carrying the hand gun, Grosskreutz, may be a felon and if so, he was illegally carrying a gun and therefore committing at least one crime. Here is a picture of Grosskreutz when he was arrested sometime prior:

Based on the above, young Rittenhouse fired at three men in self defense. One of these BLM rioters was carrying a gun. All three men had rap sheets. One man was a registered sex offender, another had been arrested for battery and strangulation and a third had a record and was very likely illegally carrying a gun.



More…

The third who was shot (& survived) is Gaige Grosskreutz, 26. He’s a member of the People’s Revolution Movement. He was filmed chasing after the teen w/a pistol. He was shot at close-range in the upper arm. He has a criminal record that includes being intoxicated & armed w/a gun. pic.twitter.com/U9Q3R7pcPH — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 27, 2020

Anthony Huber, 26, was shot & killed in Kenosha, Wisc. at the BLM riot. He was filmed chasing down the armed teen and hitting him when he was on the ground with a skateboard. He has a criminal history that includes charges of battery & repeat domestic abuse. #KenoshaRiots pic.twitter.com/1rvx7ltKKS — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 27, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

