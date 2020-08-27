https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/vice-president-mike-pence-rocks-republican-convention-speech-celebrating-america-trump-video/

Vice President Mike Pence was the headline speaker at the third night of the Republican National Convention and he did not disappoint.

Speaking at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Pence outlined the successes of the administration and the goals they have for the next four years.

He also took the fight to the Democrats, criticizing their failure to address the unrest in various American cities during their convention.

FOX News has details:

Pence accepts VP nomination, warns voters ‘you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America’ On a rare evening when he took top billing over his boss, Vice President Pence spotlighted President Trump’s accomplishments over the past four years and made the case for another term in the White House as he delivered his nomination acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention. But the vice president also painted a dark picture Wednesday of what the nation would look like if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wins November’s general election, warning that “you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.” Pence said Biden “didn’t say one word” last week at the Democratic National Convention about the violence in American cities and then declared: “We will have law and order on the streets of this country.” The Trump re-election campaign previewed that the vice president would deliver an address with an “optimistic tone,” but Pence spent parts of his speech taking aim at the Democratic challenger and his party. Hammering home a theme the Trump campaign’s been voicing all summer, the vice president charged that “Joe Biden would be nothing more than a trojan horse for a radical left” and he emphasized that “the choice in this election has never been clearer and the stakes have never been higher.”

Here are some clips:

Vice President Mike Pence: “when it came to the economy, President @realDonaldTrump kept his word and then some” #RNC2020https://t.co/a8VG00bkla pic.twitter.com/g1b73RNpad — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 27, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence: President @realDonaldTrump “took unprecedented action” and launched “the greatest national mobilization since WWII” to combat COVID-19 #RNC2020https://t.co/ojSwJdNas5 pic.twitter.com/SBibKUAPdS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 27, 2020

Watch the whole thing below:

[embedded content]

Mike Pence has been an excellent Vice President for Trump.

