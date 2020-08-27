http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/_Ydj7dfvgpE/vice-president-pences-speech.php

Presidential candidates often pick their running mates because they are strong on the attack. They want someone who can bash their opponent in no uncertain terms and in ways that might appear over-the-top coming from a president or would-be one.

Donald Trump did not pick Mike Pence in 2016 for that reason. Trump did not need an “attack dog.” Trashing the opposition was his job. Presenting a kinder, gentler spirit was part or Pence’s.

Last night, however, the vice president proved that he can be strong on the attack. After a fairly saccharine beginning to his speech, Pence tore into Joe Biden and the Democratic party.

Here are some key excerpts:

My fellow Americans you deserve to know, Joe Biden criticized President Trump following his decision to rid the world of both of those terrorists [Abu Bakr al-Baghdad and Qassem Soleimani. But it’s not surprising because history records that Joe Biden even opposed the operation that took down Osama Bin Laden. It’s no wonder Bob Gates, Secretary of defense under the Obama Biden Administration said Joe Biden had “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”… Last week, Joe Biden didn’t say one word about the violence and chaos engulfing cities across this country. Let me be clear: the violence must stop — whether in Minneapolis, Portland, or Kenosha…. Joe Biden says America is systemically racist. And that law enforcement in America has a, quote, “implicit bias” against minorities. And when asked whether he’d support cutting funding to law enforcement, and he replied, “Yes, absolutely.” Joe Biden would double down on the very policies that are leading to unsafe streets and violence in America’s cities. The hard truth is… you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America. Under President Trump, we will stand with those who stand on the Thin Blue Line, and we’re not going to defund the police — not now, not ever.

(Emphasis added)

As biting as these comments were, Pence was just warming up. He reached the crescendo with this:

Joe Biden has referred to himself as a “transition candidate.” But many are asking: A transition to what? Last week, Democrats didn’t talk much about their agenda, and if I were them, I wouldn’t want to either. Bernie Sanders, did tell his followers that Joe Biden could be the most liberal President of modern times, and confirmed that, quote, “Many of the ideas we fought for, that just a few years ago were considered radical, are now mainstream” in the Democratic Party. At the root of their agenda, is the belief that America is driven by envy, not aspiration — that millions of Americans harbor ill-will toward their neighbors, instead of loving our neighbors as themselves. The radical left believes the federal government must be involved in every aspect of our lives to correct those American wrongs. They believe the federal government needs to dictate how Americans live, how we should work, how we should raise our children — and, in the process, deprive our people of freedom, prosperity, and security. Their agenda is based on government control; our agenda is based on freedom. Where President Trump cut taxes—Joe Biden wants to raise taxes by nearly $4 trillion. Where this President achieved energy independence for the United States. Joe Biden would abolish fossil fuels, end fracking, and impose a regime of climate change regulations that would drastically increase the cost of living for working families. Where we fought for free and fair trade this President stood up to China and ended the era of economic surrender. Joe Biden has been a cheerleader for communist China — wants to repeal all the tariffs that are leveling the playing field for American workers and actually criticized President Trump for suspending all travel from China at the outset of this pandemic. Joe Biden is for open borders; sanctuary cities; and free lawyers and healthcare for illegal immigrants. President Trump has secured our southern border and built nearly 300 miles of the wall. Joe Biden wants to end school choice. President Trump believes every parent should have the right to choose where their children go to school regardless of their income or area code. Joe Biden supports taxpayer funding of abortion right up to the moment of birth. President Donald Trump has been the most pro-life President in American history. When you consider their agenda it’s clear: Joe Biden would be nothing more than a Trojan horse for a radical left.

(Emphasis added)

It’s hard to imagine a better summation of the case for re-electing President Trump. Pence delivered it forcefully, but with his characteristic calmness — the quality that made him the perfect choice to be Trump’s running mate four years ago.

