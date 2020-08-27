https://summit.news/2020/08/27/video-analysis-proves-kyle-rittenhouse-did-not-shoot-first/

Rioters in Minneapolis looted stores in response to a black man shooting himself in the head in an incident that had nothing whatsoever to do with police brutality.

Wow.

Almost as if people who attach themselves to Black Lives Matter have nothing to do with seeking “justice” and everything to do with wanton, opportunistic criminality.

“Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo dispelled rumors on social media about the death of the unidentified Black man suspected in a Wednesday afternoon homicide who later fatally shot himself on the Nicollet Mall as officers approached,” reports CBS Minnestoa.

⚠️VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED! Minneapolis police provide security camera footage showing a man shooting himself in the head earlier tonight in Downtown Minneapolis. Rioters took to the streets, looting & burning, after accusing police of the shooting. #MinneapolisRiots pic.twitter.com/3TjWXtVV1J — DrunksDomEnemy (@DrunksDomEnemy) August 27, 2020

“The incident, which was captured on city surveillance video and released by police within 90 minutes, nonetheless sparked protests and looting in the heart of downtown.”

The video of the suicide clearly shows the African-American male shoot himself in the head. Immediately after the shooting, officers rush over to perform CPR in an effort to save the man’s life.

However, given that any death of a black person, whether justified or not, is now immediately seized upon as excuse for looting, violence and mayhem, BLM supporters in Minneapolis didn’t seem to care about what really happened and began rioting anyway.

More looting in downtown Minneapolis. They’ve now breached the Saks 5th Avenue store on 6th and Nicollet and people are making out with lots of goods. pic.twitter.com/tgUIyoIMvf — Courtney Godfrey (@courtneygodfrey) August 27, 2020

Looting in downtown Minneapolis. Haskell’s liquor store and Medical Arts building included. This is all linked to alleged suicide of suspect in earlier homicide. Crowds down here were convinced he was shot by police. pic.twitter.com/zaIKUw8IlC — Courtney Godfrey (@courtneygodfrey) August 27, 2020

Police now responding to the Target on Nicollet after a large crowd ran inside. People were saying the group was about to loot Target. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/ORryoCr3VZ — Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) August 27, 2020

Man attempts to put out the fire at Brit’s Pub. Fire crews arrived about 3min later. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/sCD9uCsg0T — Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) August 27, 2020

Fireworks and bottles were thrown while gunshots were also heard before the mob began breaking windows, setting fire to businesses, and attempting to loot Target and several other stores.

IDS Center, Nordstrom Rack, Foot Locker, Haskell’s Wine and Spirits, Brit’s Pub, The Newsroom, Devil’s Advocate, Walgreens, CVS, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Dahl Medical Supply and Caribou Coffee were all targeted by the mob.

The National Guard subsequently had to be called out to restore order.

Now rioters and looters are in Minneapolis. They’re blaming the police for a man shooting and killing himself as they approached him. pic.twitter.com/C79XNH155P — Go Trump 🇺🇸 (@GKeile) August 27, 2020





