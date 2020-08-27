https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/video-clearly-shows-justified-acts-self-defense-big-update-noted-covington-attorney-lin-wood-announces-intent-defend-kenosha-shooter-kyle-rittenhouse/

Kyle was arrested and charged with murder.

Video of the shootings went viral on the internet.

Following the shootings and arrest liberals immediately began accusing Kyle Rittenhouse of being a white supremacist.

Noted attorney Lin Wood posted several tweets on the incident.
Lin Wood announced he will help defend Kyle Rittenhouse and asked for his attorneys to contact him.

Lin Wood helped the Covington Catholic school children after they were smeared by the mainstream media in January 2019.
Covington Catholic graduate Nick Sandmann settled two cases with the Washington Post and CNN.

Lin Wood says he will defend Rittenhouse for free and that “the video clearly shows justified acts of self defense.”

