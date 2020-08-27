https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/video-clearly-shows-justified-acts-self-defense-big-update-noted-covington-attorney-lin-wood-announces-intent-defend-kenosha-shooter-kyle-rittenhouse/

Kyle was arrested and charged with murder.

Video of the shootings went viral on the internet.

TRENDING: MUST SEE: Jacob Blake’s Mother Stuns Don Lemon After She Apologizes to President Trump for Missing his Call (VIDEO)

Following the shootings and arrest liberals immediately began accusing Kyle Rittenhouse of being a white supremacist.

Noted attorney Lin Wood posted several tweets on the incident.

Lin Wood announced he will help defend Kyle Rittenhouse and asked for his attorneys to contact him.

Lin Wood helped the Covington Catholic school children after they were smeared by the mainstream media in January 2019.

Covington Catholic graduate Nick Sandmann settled two cases with the Washington Post and CNN.

Ayanna Pressley just got condemned to the World of the Blocked. She is no Elvis. And I am not a criminal defense lawyer but I am going to see what I can do tomorrow to help Kyle Rittenhouse. If a private defense lawyer steps up to defend him, please notify me of his or her name. https://t.co/I6IVnKZ6JT — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 27, 2020

Do you think this was self-defense? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Lin Wood says he will defend Rittenhouse for free and that “the video clearly shows justified acts of self defense.”

I will be speaking with Attorney John Pierce later today about Kyle Rittenhouse. John has taken lead in helping form #FightBack Foundation. To help or provide information about Kyle, please contact John Pierce at [email protected] or @CaliKidJMP. Enough is enough. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 27, 2020

I will be speaking with Attorney John Pierce later today about Kyle Rittenhouse. John has taken lead in helping form #FightBack Foundation. To help or provide information about Kyle, please contact John Pierce at [email protected] or @CaliKidJMP. Enough is enough. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 27, 2020

Michelle Malkin @michellemalkin is also assisting so please DM Michelle also. This young man needs & deserves courageous legal counsel who will fight for him. John is ready to do so & others will join him. The fight is for Kyle and for ALL Freedom Loving Americans.#FightBack — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 27, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

