A new video appears tom show that least one of the people the Kenosha shooter, Kyle Rittenhouse shot was in self-defense after the rioter hit him in the head with his skateboard just before he was killed.

In addition, Lin Wood, the lawyer who took on the case for the Covington kids and specifically Nick Sandmann.

He says he will represent Rittenhouse free of cost because the videos show he acted in self-defense.

Wood is not a criminal defense attorney but he will be working with lawyers who are.  Michelle Malkin is also rumored to be working with Rittenhouse’s defense.

To see the video click the link at the end of the first line.

Immediately after his arrest, Democrats and their slaves in the media began calling Rittenhouse a White Supremacist and a bigot.

This is what they did to the Covington kids. But if experts agree that the video clearly shows self-defense as many are now claiming, those same people can be sued for defamation, which is Wood’s specialty.

Just ask CNN and Sandmann’s banker.

I am not ready to take a stand on either side at this time. We need all the facts to come out. This is not a simple case in my opinion, so before I make my call I want everything to come out. The video I attached does point to self defense at least in one case, possibly all three.

