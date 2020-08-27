https://davidharrisjr.com/steven/video-clearly-shows-justified-acts-of-self-defense-noted-covington-attorney-lin-wood-announces-intent-to-defend-kenosha-shooter-kyle-rittenhouse/

A new video appears tom show that least one of the people the Kenosha shooter, Kyle Rittenhouse shot was in self-defense after the rioter hit him in the head with his skateboard just before he was killed.

In addition, Lin Wood, the lawyer who took on the case for the Covington kids and specifically Nick Sandmann.

He says he will represent Rittenhouse free of cost because the videos show he acted in self-defense.

Wood is not a criminal defense attorney but he will be working with lawyers who are. Michelle Malkin is also rumored to be working with Rittenhouse’s defense.

Slowed down you can see the “shooter” is defending himself not indiscriminately killing people. pic.twitter.com/Xjmypfuttg — Cedar Posts 🇺🇸 (@CedarPosts) August 26, 2020

Immediately after his arrest, Democrats and their slaves in the media began calling Rittenhouse a White Supremacist and a bigot.

This is what they did to the Covington kids. But if experts agree that the video clearly shows self-defense as many are now claiming, those same people can be sued for defamation, which is Wood’s specialty.

Just ask CNN and Sandmann’s banker.

Ayanna Pressley just got condemned to the World of the Blocked. She is no Elvis. And I am not a criminal defense lawyer but I am going to see what I can do tomorrow to help Kyle Rittenhouse. If a private defense lawyer steps up to defend him, please notify me of his or her name. https://t.co/I6IVnKZ6JT — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 27, 2020

I will be speaking with Attorney John Pierce later today about Kyle Rittenhouse. John has taken lead in helping form #FightBack Foundation. To help or provide information about Kyle, please contact John Pierce at jpierce@piercebainbridge.com or @CaliKidJMP. Enough is enough. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 27, 2020

My colleague at #FightBack Foundation John Pierce has assembled legal team to defend Kyle Rittenhouse. They need to be retained by Rittenhouse family so we need family contact info. They are prepared to fly out tonight. Please DM contact info to me or John at @CaliKidJMP. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 27, 2020

I am not ready to take a stand on either side at this time. We need all the facts to come out. This is not a simple case in my opinion, so before I make my call I want everything to come out. The video I attached does point to self defense at least in one case, possibly all three.

